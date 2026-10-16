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Helen claims women's singles crown as finals heat-up

<p>Helen Clarke (right) has been crowned Railway Bowling Club\\'s 2026 Women\\'s Major Singles Champion, defeating Ash Kirwan 25-8. PHOTO: Peter Creith</p>\\n
<p>Helen Clarke (right) has been crowned Railway Bowling Club\\'s 2026 Women\\'s Major Singles Champion, defeating Ash Kirwan 25-8. PHOTO: Peter Creith</p>\\n

Helen Clarke (right) has been crowned Railway Bowling Club's 2026 Women's Major Singles Champion, defeating Ash Kirwan 25-8. PHOTO: Peter Creith

Championship bowls are heating up at the Railway Bowling Club with Helen Clarke crowned Women's Major Singles Champion
Blake Strudwick
October 16, 2026 • 03:28
Updated, October 16, 2026 • 03:28

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