Social Bowls

Wednesday 27 May brought 18 social bowlers coming out to play.

Winners were the pairing of Mick Dunn and Aaron Thorne with a great 20+21 result.

Marble 25 made its way out with no winners this week.

Last Saturday we held another mini tournament of three games of pairs with a nice turn out of 16 bowlers.

Winners were the group of Paul Townsend and Dave Littlewood with 2w +18 and R/Up the side of Andrew Trotman and Dale Allen 2w +10.

Club Championships

A highly competitive semi-final was played on Saturday with the team of Chris Harrison, Robbie Hill and Mick Dunn advancing through to be our first finalist of the Triples this year awaiting the other semi final of Team Lewin vs Team Creith.

Please if you have nominated in the Minor Singles we need to get these moving to avoid end dates being put in place.

As always, our ‘Mighty’ Myra will be working behind the scenes to keep us up to date with matches and results.

Coming Up