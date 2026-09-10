Hardy bowlers brave the elements for weekend action

PARKES BOWLS Social bowls on Thursday on Rink 2 saw Col Mudie, Bob Freeman and Col Miller have a 21 all draw with Col Hayward, Mike Valentine and John Chew. Rink 3 John Ward and Gary McPhee had a win over Ian Simpson and John Wright 20 to 19. On Rink 4 Ray Jones and Jim Blake won 18 to 15 over Noel Johnstone and Graham Davis. Saturday social bowls, some very hardy bowlers tackled the elements to play some great bowls. Rink 2 Col Mudie, Therese Glasheen and Geoff Freeman were too good for Ray Jones, Bob Freeman and Mick Simpson 19 to 9. Rink 3 Irene Allen and Jo Simpson had a narrow win over John Carr and Geoff Smith 18 to 15. Rink 4 Ian Allen and Mike Valentine went down 23 to 13 to Col Hayward and Rob Lacey. Rink 5 Gary Downey and Martin Tighe had a win over John Ward and Gary McPhee 24 to 17. On Sunday, Father’s Day we had 18 bowlers turn out to have a social afternoon. Rink 16 Bob Freeman, Ian Allen and Gary McPhee went down 3 shots 16 to 19 against Phil Betts, Ethan Lacey and Brenda Davies. Rink 17 Ray Jones and Geoff Smith had a big win over Gary Downey and Irene Allen 30 to 7. Rink 18 George Bradley and Jo Davies had a win over Rob Lacey and Cherie Frame 20 to 12. Rink 19 Nat Hancock and Dave Reilly had a 1 shot win over Therese Glasheen and Mark Dwyer 13 to 12. The Parkes Rotary Charity Triples Bowls Day at our club is on Sunday 20 September, $25 per player or $75 per team, includes sit-down barbecue lunch and cash prizes. Put your team in now, entry forms are at the bar. Come along and enjoy the day, entries are now coming in fast so don’t delay yours. The lucky rink this Thursday is $120, and the members badge draw is back to $900 after being won last Friday night so see you at the club.