PARKES BOWLS

Hi all what a chilly week but the hardy bowlers kept turning up.

Social bowls on Thursday, Rink 16 in a game of triples Greg Fisher, Grahame Davis and Mike Valentine had a win over George Bradley, John Ward and Paul Townsend 22 to 15.

Rink 17 Mick Dunn and Gary McPhee won 28 to 19 over Warren Bevan and Guy Ellery.

Rink 18 Ray Jones and Col Mudie had a narrow victory over Jim Blake and Paul Lewin 18 to 15.

Rink 19 Noel Johnstone and John Chew went down to Col Hayward and Brian Townsend 20 to 14.

Saturday social bowls were played in cool conditions.

Rink 16 Brian Townsend and Mick Simpson had a solid win over Ian Simpson and Mark Dwyer 27 to 18.

Rink 17 Gary McPhee and John Wright had a walk in the park beating Martin Tighe and Col Hayward 38 to 20.

Rink 20 Mike Valentine and Rob Lacey won 27 to 13 over Gary Downey and John Ward.

Rink 18 George Bradley and Guy Ellery had a win over Ian Allen and Col Mudie 28 to 20.

Rink 19 Geoff Smith and Jo Simpson had a win over Craig Cusack and Rhona Went 27 to 18. Very interesting scores in these games!

Next week a group of our women bowlers will be travelling to Windang to compete in Grade 3 State Pennants competition and we wish them safe travels and good luck.

The lucky rink was not won and will be $280 this Thursday and the members badge draw is $1,100 this Friday night so come on down to the club.