PARKES BOWLS

The Minor Singles Final was played on a sunny Sunday afternoon before a strong crowd of supporters.

Scotty Allen faced Nathan Reynolds, with Nathan starting as slight favourite.

Scotty began well and led 8 to 3 by the 7th end.

Nathan fought back, and by the 17th end the scores were level at 12-all, then again at 13-all and 14-all.

Scotty held his nerve, producing some excellent saving shots to edge ahead 20–19.

From there, he played superb bowls to win 25 to 19.

It was a great game to watch, with the crowd entertained by the quality of bowls on display.

Thanks to marker Jock Townsend.

Social bowls

On Thursday Rink 16 Therese Glasheen and Geoff Freeman had a good win over Col Hayward and Warren Bevan 20 to 12.

It was reported to me by an anonymous player that Therese was the player of the match playing terrific bowls.

Rink 17 Geoff Smith and Gary McPhee had a 24 all draw with Ray Jones and John Chew.

Rink 18 Greg Davis and Guy Ellery had a monster win over Mike Valentine and Paul Lewin 33 to 9.

Col Mudie and Mick Simpson won 24 to 12 over Steve Ryan and Tony Riordan. Welcome back Tony.

Rink 20 Martin Tighe and Brian Townsend had a narrow victory over Rob Hill and Steve Turned18 to 16.

Social bowls on Saturday were played in perfect weather conditions with all teams enjoying the afternoon.

George Bradley, (Martin Tighe for a few ends) and Brett Frame had a big win over Maureen Miller and John Davies 27 to 10.

Rink 2 Col Mudie and Steve Turner had a narrow victory over Jim Blake and Jock Townsend 28 to 24.

Rink 3 Warren Bevan and Rhona Went won 21 to 19 over Mike Valentine and Geoff Smith.

Rink 4 Col Hayward and Geoff Freeman had a 2 shot win over Therese Glasheen and John Ward.

Rink 5 Col Miller and Ian Simpson had a hard-fought win over Ian Allen and Scotty Allen 18 to 13.

The two Ian’s both had new bowls and handled them very well.

Rink 6 Noel Jonstone and Matt Parker went down 2 shots to Gary Downey and Mark Glasheen 18 to 16.

The winning rink drawn out was Rink 5 but they could not draw out the number 7 for the Lucky Rink.

The Men’s Triples nomination sheet is on the board so if you want to play put your team in.

Entries close on 6 August.

The lucky rink for this Thursday is $270, and the badge fraw this Friday night is $1000.

See you at the club.