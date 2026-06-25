RAILWAY BOWLS

Socials

Wednesday 17/6 – With another fantastic turnout of 28 bowlers we made use of all our rinks for a solid hit out of pairs.

Winners were the pairing of Paul Townsend and Pig Phillips coming away with a solid 19+24 win, runners-up the team of Kev Hynds and Marianne Hilbrink-Watson 17+14.

Marble 17 not finding a rink win so jackpots to a sound $212.

Saturday 20/6 – Our mini tournament was once again a hit even with the on-again off-again showers trying to ruin the fun with 18 committed bowlers hitting the wet track with six teams of triples.

Winners were the side of Bill Dodd, Steve Clegg and Mick Dunn with 3w+9 and runners-up were George Greenhalgh, Dave Littlewood and Aaron Thorne 2w+7. Well done all!

Club championships

Thank you to our Minor Singles entries as we had a great few days knocking some out to now be close to getting to semi finals time, and only waiting on a semi final in the triples before we reach completion for the year.

Keep these moving to avoid end dates being put in place.

As always, our ‘Mighty’ Myra will be working behind the scenes to keep us up to date with matches and results.

Coming up

11 July - Volunteers Day (barbecue lunch midday, bowls 1pm - no green fees).

29/30 August - Handicap Pairs Weekend Saturday/Sunday – round robin (3 games) Saturday into finals Sunday.