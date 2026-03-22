RAILWAY BOWLS

Socials

Wednesday 11/3 - Another great mid week turn out for our social bowlers with 20 bowlers making it out for a windy afternoon.

Winners only this week with our triples pairing of Cody Hando, Myra Townsend and Mick Dunn with a huge 17+44. Well done legends.

Marble 24 came out with no winners so jackpots to a solid $301.

Saturday 15/3 – With many bowlers playing Pennants the following day it was a chance to get a hit out before a must win for our top two grades on the Sunday.

With great weather we had 20 bowlers hit the greens with equal winners for the second week in a row being Ash Kirwan and Andrew Trotman along side Paul Townsend and Ray Jones getting the cash with 15+13 for both pairings

For anyone interested in having a roll on our social afternoons, regardless of your ability our club welcomes and encourages all participation.

Come to the club on the desired day being the Wednesday or Saturday at least 45 minutes prior to the advertised start times, normally being 1pm and we will do the rest.

Our dedicated volunteers will assist with getting you sorted - bowls and all.

The club has some experienced but also very friendly and inclusive bowlers that are always happy to help with first timers.

Any questions reach out on Messenger and I would be happy to help where I can.

Club championships

Another major pairs game along with a triples were played this week and are now only a couple of games off understanding our semi-finals, so keep pushing through please all as mid April will be here before we know it.

If your game does miss our set deadlines and you haven’t made an effort to organise or reach out for an extension it will as a last resort be considered a forfeit.

As always, our ‘Mighty’ Myra will be working behind the scenes to keep us up to date with matches and results.

Pennants

Congratulations to our Grade 5s getting a solid 9-1 results on Sunday and cementing the closure of the season finishing in first place and off to the regional finals – well done all.

Unfortunately the same can’t be said for our 4s who even though finished Sunday with a 10-0 result over Grenfell, the margin required just wasn’t enough to finish at the top of the table and they had to settle for second place at the close of the season.

Mindful of losing a quarter of their top side after round one you have done the club so proud.

Our 6s who were only playing for pride, did just that and put in another solid performance at home to narrowly go down to Canowindra.

Go Railway and once again well in 5s!

Coming up

As we have completed our Open Pennants we will now after Easter start our Men's and Ladies Pennants – A similar style to the Open Gender Pennants but knocked out over one weekend, so watch this space as we begin the process on selections and locations our club will be representing at.

We welcome you to the Railway so come see what all the fuss is about... You won’t be disappointed!