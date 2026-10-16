Social media
Home page>Sport>Bowls>Good roll-up: Social bow...
Bowls

Good roll-up: Social bowls take centre stage

<p>Darryl McKellar enjoyed some social bowls on the public holiday Monday, finishing the day in a draw. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham</p>\\n
<p>Darryl McKellar enjoyed some social bowls on the public holiday Monday, finishing the day in a draw. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham</p>\\n

Darryl McKellar enjoyed some social bowls on the public holiday Monday, finishing the day in a draw. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham

This week's men's and women's reports from the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club,
October 16, 2026 • 02:30

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES