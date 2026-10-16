Good roll-up: Social bowls take centre stage

PARKES BOWLS By COL MILLER Monday being a public holiday everyone decided to play social bowls. Rink 1 George Bradley, Therese Glasheen and Gary McPhee had a win over Dave Parker, Bob Freeman and Jake Brown 19 to 16. Rink 2 Ray Jones, Ian Simpson and Mick Dunn won 24 to 13 over John Corcoran, Gary Downey and Geoff Freeman. Rink 3 Jackie Simpson, Bruce Orr and Steve Turner had a narrow victory over Jo Simpson, Nat Hancock and Mat Parker 21 to 20. Rink 4 Josh White and Tony Bright had a win over Rob Hill and Mark Glasheen 17 to 13. Rink 5 Rod Ford and Mick Simpson won 21 to 13 over Naomi Hancock and Mark Dwyer. Rink 6 Darryl McKellar and Brian Townsend had a 20 all draw with Aaron Thorne and Craig Cusack. Rink 7 Ash Kirwan and Jock Townsend went down to Geoff Smith and John Wright 28 to 19. Social Bowls on Saturday. Rink 1 Bob Freeman, Geoff Smith and Guy Ellery went down 1 shot to Dave Parker, John Carr and Col Mudie 21 to 20. Rink 2 Ray Jones and John Ward won 21 to 18 over Gary Downie and Steve Turner. Rink 3 Tony Bright and Mark Dwyer had a big win over John Wright and Geoff Freeman 31 to 11. Rink 5 John Corcoran and Rhona Went had a win over Jim Blaake and Martin Tighe19 to 14. The members badge draw is now $1400 and is drawn on Friday nights. The lucky rink this Thursday is $180. Do not forget presentation night is on 24 October starting at 5.30pm so don’t forget to purchase your tickets for a fun evening. Women's bowls washed out but lots happening in coming weeks WOMEN’S BOWLS By LEA ORR Just a little too showery this morning for a roll-up on the wet greens. But a couple of important dates not to be overlooked: Next Tuesday 20 October is our Cuppa Time For Dementia fundraiser. A shared brunch/lunch to be enjoyed, raffles and the fun of dressing in “Muddled Mufti”! Everyone welcome, non-bowlers come about 12pm, bring a friend if you can. Club AGM is on Sunday 18th at 11am. Annual presentation night is Saturday 24 October $40 pp. Bookings at the club. Good luck to our Consistency Singles semi-finalists playing this week. Liz vs Cheryl and Rhona vs Therese. To play social bowls next week in your “muddled mufti”, call the club on 6862 1446 between 9–9.30am, arrive by 9.45, ready to hopefully remember where the greens (and your bowls) are and play at 10am! All patients welcome.