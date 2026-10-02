Gold star to Rhona for acing playtime

WOMEN'S BOWLS This coastal weather is rather pleasant, but yours truly is not enjoying a tropical holiday! Rather, the low-level security hard hat I wear for two weeks of survival training, sees me in charge of a small band of rebels. Yes, I’m grandchild-minding! Ground Control know exactly what to do to meet the demands of the hungry greens. Feed, water, tend lovingly - just like I’m doing. Thanks Grandads! The ladies weren’t late for bowls today and first on the schedule was a Consistency Singles Quarter Final between Rhona Went and Maureen Miller. These two thrive on outdoor play and the score remained close for much of the game as the lead see-sawed. Rhona fired-up at the halfway point, placing her bowls consistently next to the jack, leaving MnM little room to move. Big points led to a convincing win, 100 - 72. In the playground, two big kids, Lorraine Baker and Jan McPhee, were showing off to Irene Allen and Cheryl McConnell, to see who could score the most before the others could even get their shoes and socks on. Jan and Lorraine had so many points - only on six ends did they share. Team McPhee 21 - 11, ran to the corner 'n slid on their knees post-win celebration. So good to see some familiar names back on the roll. Marianne Watson, Gwenda Carty and Annie Smith came along for some exercise and fresh air with Lyn Green, Marja Iffland, Lil Thomson and Cherie Frame. Sportsmanship prevailed, you’ll all get pudding tonight. The game was as close as a game can be, but there’s only one winner and its Team Frame with two great scoring ends to finish. The score, 23 - 15. Into the club for a fizzy drink, check out lunch boxes, a bit of screen time, maybe cake and a story or three. Tuesday 20 October. Cuppa time for dementia. Bowls and shared lunch fundraiser. Raffle and prizes. A bit of fun wearing Muddled Mufti dress. AGM of our club is Saturday 18 October at 11am. Annual presentation night is Saturday 24 October, $40 pp. Bookings at the club. To play social bowls next Tuesday 6 October, call the club 6862 1446 between 9 - 9.30, arrive by 9.45 ready to play at 10am. Newcomers and visitors always welcome. October Table Roster: Rhona and Lea.