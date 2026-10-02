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Gold star to Rhona for acing playtime

<p>Lyn Green was among the winners on Team Frame during a friendly bowl on Tuesday. PHOTO: Christine Little</p>\\n
<p>Lyn Green was among the winners on Team Frame during a friendly bowl on Tuesday. PHOTO: Christine Little</p>\\n

Lyn Green was among the winners on Team Frame during a friendly bowl on Tuesday. PHOTO: Christine Little

The big kids battle it out on the greens at Parkes Women's bowls
Lea Orr
October 2, 2026 • 05:43

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