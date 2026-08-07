WOMEN'S BOWLS

Like a true roving reporter, this week’s notes come from the blue water paradise of Windang, just south of Wollongong.

Conditions have been perfect for the beginning of the State No 3 Pennants playoffs.

Parkes enjoyed a convincing round one win on both rinks over Camden on Tuesday morning, 47 - 26.

Parkes wins round one on both rinks 47-26 over Camden on Tuesday morning.

Our ladies continued their great form in round 2 of their State Pennant Playoff Campaign that afternoon.

They defeated a strong Scone side 46 - 31.

This secured progression to the next stage of the competition with one game to go.

Round 3 took place on Wednesday morning against Pennant Hills (results next week).

Back in Parkes, ground control always works to a high standard, the 10 ladies who played social bowls on Tuesday had the best, though fast, green in the west for their favourite game.

Rhona Went and Merilyn Rodgers had a great win over Irene Allen and Lynn Ryan.

Gwenda Carty, Kay Craft and Betsy Johnstone were too good for Irene Trueber, Lorraine Baker and Cheryl McConnell.

No jackpot luck today so it rises another $10.

Spring theme trading table in three weeks' time, 25 August. Mufti and novelty bowls. Bring a friend.

To play social bowls on Tuesday 11 August, call the club on 6862 1446 between 9 - 9.30am, arrive by 9.45am to play at 10am.

Visitors always welcome and newcomers catered for.

Go Parkes!