RAILWAY BOWLS

Socials

Wednesday 10/6 – Unfortunately, due to rain throughout the day we weren’t able to get social bowls going and it was abandoned.

Saturday 13/6 – With our regular social bowlers missing the Wednesday run and a few visitors keen to enjoy the great weather we filled our mini tournament with 26 bowlers hitting the track.

Winners were the team of Allan Curteis and Brenton Nightingale with a strong 2w+10 and runners-up the pairing of Col Boehm and Mick Dunn 2w+2.

Club championships

No club matches were played this week due mainly to the weather but with this week looking a lot more positive, please if you have nominated in the Minor Singles we need to get these moving to avoid end dates being put in place.

As always, our ‘Mighty’ Myra will be working behind the scenes to keep us up to date with matches and results.

Coming up

11 July - Volunteers Day (barbecue lunch midday, bowls 1pm - no green fees).

29/30 August - Handicap Pairs Weekend Saturday/Sunday – Round robin (3 games) Saturday into finals Sunday.