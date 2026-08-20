PARKES BOWLS

On Thursday in cool overcast conditions 12 hardy bowlers turned up to play social bowls.

Rink 16 Graham Davis and Geoff Freeman had a win over Ray Jones and Mike Valentine 27 to17.

Rink 17 Col Hayward and John Chew had a victory over John Niddrie and Brian Townsend 21 to 15.

Rink 18 John Ward and Ian Simpson went down 18 to 30 to Col Mudie and Steve Turner.

Social bowls on Saturday were played in warm sunny conditions.

Rink 1 Mike Valentine, Ian Allen and Gary McPhee had a narrow win over Jim Blake, Bob Freeman and Guy Ellery 20 to 17.

Rink 2 Rob Lacey, Martin Tighe and Geoff Freeman had a 2 shot win over John Carr, Col Hayward and Steve Turner 27 to 25.

Rink 3 Irene Allen and John Wright had a victory over Col Mudie and Liz Byrne 20 to 18.

Brian Townsend and Tony Bright went down to Darryl McKellar and Mick Simpson 20 to 16.

Rink 6 Rhona Went and Warren Bevan had a 2 shot win over John Ward and Jo Simpson 18 to 16.

Plans are underway to play the Major Triples Semi Finals and Final on Sunday 23 August so keep tuned for the late mail on these games.

Mick Simpson, Warwick Parker and Matt Parker take on Guy Ellery, Craig Cusack and Tony Bright.

The second game Darryl McKellar, Nathan Reynolds and Dave Reilly take on Col Mudie, Ian Simpson and Brian Hampton.

The two winners play the final.

The lucky rink this Thursday is up to $310 and the members badge draw on Friday night is $1000 so see you at the club.