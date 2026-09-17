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Finals fever hits bowling green

<p>Irene Allen won the \\'game of the round\\' the Consistency Singles in a very close contest. PHOTO: Christine Little</p>\\n
<p>Irene Allen won the \\'game of the round\\' the Consistency Singles in a very close contest. PHOTO: Christine Little</p>\\n

Irene Allen won the 'game of the round' the Consistency Singles in a very close contest. PHOTO: Christine Little

This week's Parkes Bowling and Sports Club women's bowls report
Lea Orr
September 17, 2026 • 07:10

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