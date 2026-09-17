Finals fever hits bowling green

WOMEN'S BOWLS The exciting games of footy at the weekend have moved us into finals mood. It’s hard to pick a winner at this stage. Competition is fierce, passion is strong, skills are vital, the game is the only thing on their minds... oh yes, lawn bowls has it all. Even the groundsmen can’t be faulted, their jobs are on the line too. Watch out, Buddy! Game of the round was a Consistency Singles match between close rivals, Lynn Ryan & Irene Allen. Predictably, the contest was a close affair, the lead changed three times. The bunker was called upon to measure & adjudicate on numerous occasions. Irene prevailed, winning by a margin of 22. Nonstop action and solid communication (banter is communication, isn’t it?) kept the expected crowds entertained on the adjacent ground. Suzy Jones, Lyn Green, Joan Simpson, Maureen Miller (interchange) & Lea Orr donned headgear & engaged Irene Trueber, Fran Dixon, Betsy Johnstone & play-maker, Cheryl McConnell, in a spirited clash. Team Orr converted a try & a penalty to score 8 points, all by skill, while Lady Luck smiled on Team McConnell at every turn – 15 their windfall. Gwenda Carty, Merilyn Rodgers & Jan McPhee meant business from the kickoff in their encounter with Helen Heraghty, Kim Evans & Marja Iffland. The score was 12 – 6 at half time, typically NRL! Merilyn was sent to the locker room for an HIA after an uncontrolled bout of laughter & was replaced by interchange Rhona Went! Their score hustled into the 20s, reaching 28 to their opponents’ 10. After the obligatory interviews, skips led their teams into the changeroom for rehydration, bandaging, debriefing, counselling & ice baths (or ice drinks!). A few handovers took place during the 100’s club draw – happy celebrations! A dummy result for rink 17 in the lucky draw – the jackpot breaks away to $120! Teamwork will be required on Tuesday 20 October for our Cuppa Time For Dementia! “Muddled Mufti” will be the dress code. Save this Date – write it down so not forgotten. AGM of P B&SC - Saturday 18 October, 11am, nominations for the board are open. Details at the club. Annual Presentation Night - 24th October, $40 pp. Bookings at the bar. To play social bowls next Tuesday, 22nd September, call the club, 68621446, between 9 – 9.30, arrive by 9.45 ready to play at 10 am. Newcomers & visitors always welcome. Final whistle!