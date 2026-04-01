PARKES BOWLS

Saturday social bowls

Twenty social bowlers enjoyed a nice afternoon of bowls on Saturday, playing 2 games of triples and 2 games of pairs.

The first triples game featured the long-awaited return to the greens by big Jim Blake and Col Woods from their summer recess. Jim led for Col and Mike Valentine against F. Beaton, Bob Freeman and Col Mudie.

Team Mudie dominated the scoring after winning 6 shots on the 2nd end, and thereafter bowled well as a team, to win a good spirited game by 22 shots to 15 over team Valentine.

Craig Cusack led superbly for Brett Frame in their Pairs clash against top-line opposition Mick Simpson and Tony Bright.

Craig and Brett had all the answers to the challenge from Mick and Tony, who closed to within 3 shots after the 12th end.

Craig and Brett put the result beyond doubt by scoring 5 shots on the 16th end, and went on to cruise to a nice win by 24 shots to 14.

The game of the day was between Joe Davies and Gary McPhee against Jo Simpson and Steve Ryan.

Joe and Gary started the game well to lead by 6 shots after the 9th end.

Jo and Steve then found their rhythm to take the lead by 3 shots after the 13th end with the score at 11 shots to 8.

Jo and Steve continued the pressure and led by 17 shots to 8 after the 16th end and were anticipating a nice little come-from-behind win against quality opponents.

However, the wily age-less warrior Joe Davies found his touch at the right time as he led a brilliant recovery, supported by the GOAT, to win all but 1 of the remaining ends, and iced the game with a last-bowl win on the last end, winning by 20 shots to 19 over Jo and Steve.

John Carr, Noel Johnstone and Guy Ellery had a narrow win by 15 shots to 11 over John Ward, Colin Hayward and Graham Dixon in a low scoring game.

The scores were level at 9 shots each after the 15th end.

Team Dixon won the next end to lead by 1 shot.

A determined team Ellery however won the remaining ends to emerge victors by 4 shots in a tight close game.

Minor Pairs

The first semi-final in this years’ Minor Pairs championship was played last Friday.

Perennial finalists Ian Simpson and Brian Hampton have again advanced to the final after defeating Ashley Kirwan and Greg Townsend in a one-sided match by 24 shots to 12.

Social bowls start time is 1pm on both Thursday and Saturdays, with names in by 12.30pm, by phoning the club on 6862 1446.