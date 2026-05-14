PARKES BOWLS

Social bowls - Thursday

Cold windy weather last Thursday didn’t deter 20 bowling die-hards who all tried their best to enjoy 5 games of social pairs.

John Carr and Mark Glasheen defeated Bob Freeman and Geoff Smith by 24 shots to 13.

Bruce Orr and Brian Townsend easily accounted for Geoff Davis and Mick Simpson by 31 shots to 11.

Mike Valentine and Graham Dixon defeated 2 of the club's Life Members in Ray Jones and Col Mudie by 25 shots to 16.

Warren Bevan and Guy Ellery hung on to get over the line against the fast-finishing John Ward and Ian Simpson by 24 shots to 17.

Marty Tighe combined with Aaron Thorne and enjoyed a good win over Scott Davis and Robby Hill by 30 shots to 19.

Social bowls - Saturday

Glorious autumn warm sunshine greeted 26 social bowlers on Saturday afternoon to play 5 games of pairs and 1 game of triples.

Geoff Smith found a willing ally in Tony Bright to defeat Jim Blake and Phil Mead by 28 shots to 18.

The Simpsons, Ian and Mick just scraped home in a high quality close-fought contest against Colin Hayward and Mark Glasheen by 19 shots to 17.

Col Mudie and Guy Ellery had a narrow win on the last end of their game by 23 shots to 21 against John Carr and Geoff Freeman.

Ray Jones and Craig Cusack did as they pleased in their game against Col Woods and Jo Simpson to enjoy a strong win by 26 shots to 9.

Graham Dixon and Brett Frame were behind by 2 shots going into the last end of their closely-fought contest against Mike Valentine and Brian Townsend.

Graham and Brett scored 2 shots on the last to draw the result at 16 shots each.

The triples game featured the in-form Maureen Miller, Bruce Orr and John Ward against Bob Freeman, Arthur Corbett and Gary McPhee.

Team Ward proved too strong for Team McPhee, winning by 26 shots to 17 in an entertaining game.

Social bowls start time is 1.00pm on both Thursday and Saturdays, with names in by 12.30pm, by phoning the Club on 68 621446.