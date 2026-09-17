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Duo's close contest in state over 40 pairs

<p>John Wright and Wilbur Harris made it into the final NSW Over 40 Pairs Mid West Region Qualifiers over the weekend.</p>\\n
<p>John Wright and Wilbur Harris made it into the final NSW Over 40 Pairs Mid West Region Qualifiers over the weekend.</p>\\n

John Wright and Wilbur Harris made it into the final NSW Over 40 Pairs Mid West Region Qualifiers over the weekend.

Parkes Bowling and Sports Club had five teams playing in the NSW over 40 pairs Mid West Region Qualifiers
Col Miller
September 17, 2026 • 06:33

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