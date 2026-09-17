Duo's close contest in state over 40 pairs

PARKES BOWLS Social bowls on Thursday Rink 16 Warren Bevan and John Chew had a win over Fraser Beaton and Steve Turner 28 to 16. Rink 17 Col Hayward, John Ward and Guy Ellery had a narrow victory over Graham Davis, Bob Freeman and John Wright 21 to 18. Rink 18 Robin Crawford and Graham Dixon had a big win over Ian Allen and Ian Simpson 27 to 17. Noel Johnstone and Mark Glasheen went down 16 to 18 to Ray Jones and Tony Riordan. Saturday social bowls, on Rink 3 John Carr, Guy Ellery and Mick Simpson went down to Col Hayward, Gary McPhee and Baldy Frame 26 to 13. Rink 5 George Bradley and Jo Simpson had a big win over John Ward and Col Mudie 25 to 10. Rink 7 Ray Jones and Geoff Freeman had a win over Rob Lacey and Darryl McKellar 24 to 18. Over the weekend we had five teams playing in the NSW over 40 pairs, Mid West Region Qualifiers at the Services Railway Bowling Club and John Wright and Wilbur Harris made it to the final where they met Manildra but went down to Ben and Sam Allcorn. Well done to all teams and we wish the Manildra team all the best as they progress forward. We also had the travelling bowlers from both clubs enjoy their yearly trip which was to Wagga Wagga playing social bowls at their two clubs, a great weekend was had. Already looking forward to next year. The Lucky Rink draw this Thursday is $120 and the Members Badge Draw Friday night is $1000. Don’t forget to put your team in for the Parkes Rotary Charity Triples Bowls Day on Sunday 20 September. A sit down lunch is included and some great cash prizes. Cost is $25 per player or $75 per team. See you at the club.