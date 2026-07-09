PARKES BOWLS

The weather has not been ideal for bowls, but the dedicated players continue to turn up.

Thursday social bowls, Rink 17 saw Ray Jones, Steve Turner and John Chew edge out Geoff Smith, Geoff Freeman and Gary McPhee by one shot, 26–25.

On Rink 18, Warren Bevan and Scott Allen went down to Mike Valentine and Geoff Leonard, 29–15.

On Rink 19, Graham Davis, Col Mudie and Brian Townsend defeated Noel Johnstone, John Ward and Craig Cusack, 20–12.

Saturday social bowls Rink 17 John Ward and Ethan Lacey had a good win over Rob Lacey and Ian Simpson 27-17.

Rink 18 Col Hayward and Mike Valentine won 18-10 over Gary Downey and Col Mudie.

Rink 19 Ray Jones and Wilbur Harris ran out winners over Ian Allen and Scott Allen 29-19.

Rink 20 Noel Johnstone and Geoff Smith went down to John Linley and Steve Turner 33- 12.

Club news

The Men’s Triples nomination sheet is now on the board, so please add your team if you would like to play.

The cost is $30 per team, and games will be played on the weekend of 8 and 9 August.

The Minor Singles Final between Nathan Reynolds and Scott Allen should be played shortly.

On Sunday 12 July, starts 12pm, another practice day will be held with some men’s teams and the women’s teams travelling to the state championships in Windang in early August.

The members badge draw is $900 this Friday night and the lucky rink this Thursday is $240. See you at the club.