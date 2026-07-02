PARKES BOWLS

A quiet week of bowls with the weather very changeable.

On Thursday social bowls, Rink 18, Ray Jones and Graham Dixon went down 26 to 10 playing Warren Bevan and Col Mudie.

Rink 19, Mike Valentine and John Chew had a win over Col Hayward and John Ward 16 to 14.

Rink 20, Jim Blake and Brian Townsend had a victory over John Carr and Gary McPhee 19 to 11.

Saturday social bowls Rink 17, Gary Downey and Rhona Went had a big win over Jim Blake and John Ward 30 to 10.

Rink 18, Martin Tighe and Matt Parker had a narrow loss 18 to 22 against Brenda Davies and Jake Brown.

Rink 19 Ray Jones and Gary McPhee won 21 to 18 over Mike Valentine and Barry Tinning.

Rink 20, John Carr and Rob Lacey had a good win over Col Hayward and Col Mudie.

On Sunday the women’s teams heading to Windang to play in the State Pennant Championships in early August had a training run against two men’s teams and some great bowls was played in front of a good crowd.

The final of the minor singles between Nathan Reynolds and Scott Allen should be organised to be played shortly and should be a great game to watch.

This Friday the members badge draw is $1000 and the lucky rink this Thursday is $250, so come on down to the club this week.