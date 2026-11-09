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Club buzzing with activity on Cup Day

<p>Suzy Jones was part of the winning trio during the women\\'s social bowls on Tuesday. PHOTO: Christine Little</p>\\n
<p>Suzy Jones was part of the winning trio during the women\\'s social bowls on Tuesday. PHOTO: Christine Little</p>\\n

Suzy Jones was part of the winning trio during the women's social bowls on Tuesday. PHOTO: Christine Little

The Parkes Bowling and Sports Club was buzzing with activity on Melbourne Cup Day
Lea Orr
November 9, 2026 • 01:28
Updated, November 9, 2026 • 01:58

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