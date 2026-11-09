Club buzzing with activity on Cup Day

WOMEN'S BOWLS On Tuesday, being Melbourne Cup Day as well, the club was buzzing with activity. Social bowls, tasty lunch at the Oak Olive Bistro, sweeps, beer n bets, and it’s a Point of Law you join in the “apres bowls” fellowship. Just another day for ground control, no time for a spell, strictly business all the way. Thanks to our volunteer groundsmen. During the first social game, Therese Glasheen/Marianne Watson/Suzy Jones bolted away from Valmai Westcott/Joan Simpson/Ann Tracy/Marja Iffland who were stuck in Middle Earth, scoring sporadically. A similar victory for Irene Allen/Irene Trueber/Janice MacMahon, perfectly smooth operators as they were too good for Lorraine Baker/Lyn Green/Annie Smith. The jackpot continues to climb, tis worth playing on Tuesdays to get a chance to share the pot! $170. Three weeks away: Christmas themed Trading Table on 24 November. Ladies Christmas Party, Saturday 12 December. Names on list at the club. To play social bowls next Tuesday 10 November, call the club 6862 1446 between 9 - 9.30, arrive by 9.45 ready to play at 10am. Visitors and new bowlers always welcome. Bowls provided if needed.