Social media
Home page>Sport>Bowls>Champagne Triples serves...
Bowls

Champagne Triples serves-up bumper field

<p>Ricky Read, Dylan Skinner and Gavin Dart took out this year\\'s Champagne Triples at the Parkes Services Railway Bowling Club. PHOTOS: Facebook and Jenny Kingham </p>\\n
<p>Ricky Read, Dylan Skinner and Gavin Dart took out this year\\'s Champagne Triples at the Parkes Services Railway Bowling Club. PHOTOS: Facebook and Jenny Kingham </p>\\n

Ricky Read, Dylan Skinner and Gavin Dart took out this year's Champagne Triples at the Parkes Services Railway Bowling Club. PHOTOS: Facebook and Jenny Kingham

Blake Strudwick
November 5, 2026 • 01:00
Updated, November 9, 2026 • 01:52

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES