Champagne Triples serves-up bumper field

THE RAILWAY EXPRESS On the greens and around the club It’s been another fantastic week around the Railway, with plenty happening both on and off the greens. There was a great atmosphere around the club throughout the week, with plenty of competitive bowls, good company, and plenty of support from members and visitors alike. A big thank you to everyone who continues to get involved and help make the Railway such a great place to be, both on and off the greens. Mid West mixed pairs state qualifiers It was great to see our club represented, with everyone giving it their best and doing the Railway proud over the last few weeks. A special congratulations to Ash Kirwan and Jake Brown, who fought their way through to the final. Unfortunately they went down in the decider, but reaching the final is a fantastic achievement and something to be proud of. Well done to Ash and Jake, and congratulations to all our Railway teams who competed. Thanks for representing our club and showing what Railway bowls is all about. Runners-up were Matt Pietersen, Blake Bradtke and Blake Strudwick, pictured with event sponsor Ben McNaughton from Quick Shine Car Wash. Champagne triples A huge congratulations to our overall winners Ricky Read, Dylan Skinner and Gavin Dart defeating Blake Bradtke, Blake Strudwick and Mathew Pietersen in an absolute cracker of a final and taking out this year's Champagne Triples. A fantastic effort and well deserved! 1st: Ricky Read, Dylan Skinner and Gavin Dart. 2nd: Matt Pietersen, Blake Bradtke and Blake Strudwick. 3rd: Matt Swan, Andrew Swan and Nickalos Swan. 4th: The Allcorns and Cooper Fliedner. 5th: Edward Sharpley, Shannon Tighe and Allen Tighe Jr. 6th: Tim Ryan, Helen Clark and Rob Hill. 7th: Craig Britt, Liam Morrow and Ross Barker. 8th: Dale Scott, Steve Turner and Tim Everest. Sponsor Ben McNaughton congratulated third placegetters in the weekend's Champagne Triples Matt, Andrew and Nickalos Swan. It was fantastic to see so many teams participate this year in our biggest Champagne Triples to date and also welcoming Matt Pietersen back to the Railway. Matt started his bowls journey at our club many years ago and won the NSW State Singles title at just 16 years of age. Since moving to Sydney and joining St Johns Park, he has enjoyed a very successful bowls career. It was great to see Matt return for our local tournament back in Parkes, playing alongside the local boys and making it all the way to the final. Congratulations to Matt and his team on finishing runners-up. Matt Pietersen who won the NSW State Singles title at just 16, returned home to Parkes for the competition. A massive thank you to our bowls committee, volunteers and everyone who worked behind the scenes to make the weekend happen. We couldn't do it without you! And a special thanks to Benny McNaughton for months of hard work. Thanks again to all the players who supported the event. We hope you enjoyed the weekend, and we look forward to seeing you all back in Parkes next year. Rob Hill placed sixth with his team in this year's Champagne Triples tournament. Andrew Daley competed in the weekend's hotly contested Champagne Triples. Social bowls Wednesday 28-10-26 On Wednesday afternoon, we had 30 social bowlers take the green on an enjoyable afternoon with plenty of competitive action and good company throughout the day. Winners: Bill Dodd, Ash Kirwan and Mick Dunn with 15+14. Runners-up: Lisa Strudwick, Tony Lenord and Mick Furney with 15+7. Wednesday bowls jackpot: Marble 10 was drawn and we had no winner. We are now open from 11:30am on our social bowls days, Wednesday and Saturday. Names in by 12:30pm for a 1pm start, and everyone is welcome. Andrew Trotman was spotted on the green, vying for a win in the Champagne Triples. Whether you're completely new to bowls, haven't played for years or are simply looking for something new to try, come down and give it a go. The Railway is a friendly place to meet people, have a roll-up and enjoy a bit of camaraderie along the way. We also have loan bowls available. No experience needed, just come along and have a bowl. Don't forget our fantastic Friday night meat tray raffles, joker draw and members badge draw, along with our awesome bistro serving home-cooked meals from 6pm every Friday night. We also have some great sponsorship opportunities available around the club, with scoreboard sponsorship and drink holder sponsorship now available. It’s a great way for local businesses to get their name in front of our members, visitors and bowlers throughout the season while supporting the Railway. If your business would like to get involved, get in touch with us for more information. Next stop Presentation day – 14 November. Until the next stop... Bowl well and see you at the Railway! Luke Ramsay was among the several Railway Bowling Club players who secured their spot in the Champagne Triples tournament. Parkes Bowling and Sports Club ladies triples Joanne Simpson, Cheryl McConnell and Nat Hancock competed in the tournament. Lillian Thomson, Elissa Gillingham, Kell Logan, Erika McNaughton and Gai Smith cheered on the bowlers competing in the Champagne Triples at the Railway Bowling Club.