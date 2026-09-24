Busy weekend in Parkes for bowlers

PARKES BOWLS What a busy week at the club. Thursday social bowls on Rink 4 John Carr, Graham Dixon and Col Mudie had a win over Ian Allen, John Ward and Geoff Smith 20 to 14. Rink 5 Wayne Scott, John Chew and Guy Ellery had a victory over Col Hayward, Warren Bevan and Ian Simpson 26 to 15. Rink 6 Graham Davis, Noel Johnstone and Adam Parker went down to George Bradley, Ray Jones and Gary McPhee 21 to 12. John Corcoran, Bob Freeman and Brian Townsend were too good for Steve Ryan, Alan Curtis and Geoff Freeman winning 27 to13. Saturday was a busy day, our club had our footy tipping party and the Services Railway Club had a big Graham Cole Charity Bowls Day, but we still managed to have a few social bowlers. Rink 1 John Corcoran and Col Mudie went down 25 to 18 against Jo Simpson and Gary McPhee. Rink 3 John Carr and Dave Reilly had a win over Irene Allen and Mick Simpson 14 to 8. Rink 5 Ray Jones and Martin Tighe had a win over Ian Allen and John Ward 25 to 9. On Sunday we had the Rotary Charity Bowls day and 60 bowlers turned out to have a fun day, with plans already underway for next year. The Lucky Rink for this Thursday is $150 and the Members Badge Draw is $1100 so see you at the club.