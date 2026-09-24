Bowls, mateship and a great cause

THE RAILWAY EXPRESS On the greens and around the club It’s been another fantastic week around the Railway, with plenty happening both on and off the greens. A very successful Graham “Coley” Cole Charity Bowls Day was held at the Railway on Saturday 19 September, with 54 bowlers taking to the green for a great afternoon of bowls, mate ship and fundraising. A huge thank you to Peter Creith and everyone involved in putting the day together and helping make it such a success. It was a fantastic effort for a great cause and a wonderful way for everyone to come together and show their support for our mate Coley. There was a great atmosphere around the club throughout the week, with plenty of competitive bowls, good company, and plenty of support from members and visitors alike. A big thank you to everyone who continues to get involved and help make the Railway such a great place to be both on and off the greens. Social bowls Tuesday 15-9-26 On a warm Tuesday afternoon, we had 12 social bowlers, and 4 games of Major Singles take the green in an enjoyable afternoon with plenty of competitive action and good company throughout the day. Winners: Richard Green, Kevi Hynds and Blake Strudwick with 17+15. Runners-up: R Hocking, Ray Jones and John Chew with 13+16. Wednesday bowls jackpot: Marble 15 was drawn and we had a winner. Jackpot of $60 went to Pauline Currey, Lisa Strudwick, Phil Barnard, Richard Green, Kevi Hynds and Blake Strudwick. No Saturday social bowls with 54 bowlers taking the green for Graham Cole bowls day. Championship track The 2026 Major Singles Championships are really starting to heat up, with plenty of big games and some cracking results across both the Open and Women's events. In the Open Major Singles, Steve Clegg put together a terrific performance to defeat Peter Creith 25–9, while Ben McNaughton recorded a 25–17 win over Dave Johnson. Jake Brown continued his run with a 25–19 victory over Rob Hill, while Ray Griffith also came away with a great 25–19 win against Andrew Daley. Chris Harrison had a great battle with Aaron Thorne, winning 25–16 which saw him into the quarterfinal against Blake Strudwick in a quality game and Blake beating Chris 25–13 to book his place in the semifinal. In the Women's Major Singles quarter-final Ashley Kirwan produced a 25–4 win over Zara Baker. With the Championship rounds now getting down to the business end, the bowls are getting bigger, and the margins are getting tighter. There’s plenty more to come as our bowlers battle it out for the 2026 Major Singles titles. Well played to all our winners, commiserations to those who went down, and a big thank you to all the markers helping keep the Championship games rolling. Draws and play by dates are available on the board at the club and on BowlsLink. Bowl well everyone, and best of luck in the next round. We are now open from 11.30am on our social bowls days, Wednesday and Saturday. Names in by 12.30pm for a 1pm start, and everyone is welcome. Whether you're completely new to bowls, haven't played for years or are simply looking for something new to try, come down and give it a go. The Railway is a friendly place to meet people, have a roll-up and enjoy a bit of camaraderie along the way. We also have loan bowls available. No experience needed, just come along and have a bowl. Don't forget our fantastic Friday night meat tray raffles, joker draw and members badge draw, along with our awesome bistro serving home-cooked meals from 6pm every Friday night. Next stop • Champagne Triples – 31 October / 1 November Full at 50 teams. Please contact us for sponsorship opportunities. Until the Next Stop... Bowl well and see you at the Railway.