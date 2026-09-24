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Bowls, mateship and a great cause

<p>Jake Brown continued his run in the Major Singles Championships with a 25\\u201319 victory over Rob Hill. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham</p>\\n
<p>Jake Brown continued his run in the Major Singles Championships with a 25\\u201319 victory over Rob Hill. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham</p>\\n

Jake Brown continued his run in the Major Singles Championships with a 25–19 victory over Rob Hill. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham

Saturday's Graham “Coley” Cole Charity Bowls Day at the Railway Bowling Club attracted 54 bowlers
Blake Strudwick
September 24, 2026 • 01:07

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