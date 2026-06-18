WOMEN'S BOWLS

Gone are the days of lawn bowls being just for the older generation!

Our club has enjoyed an influx of new players/members of late – young families, weekday workers, teenagers, even expectant mums! (Our membership is expected to swell by one during the coming fortnight – all the best Tash and Scotty).

Après bowls, members had a lively chat about the various “generations” and their labels.

Those of the “silent” generation actually had a bit to say.

Baby boomers are present in mass, and we ask the Gen X ladies for help with our iPhones.

Gen Y gals love the digital world and do a fantastic job of advertising club events on social media.

Gen Z love emojis and fill their texts with those emotive little critters.

And finally, we will welcome Baby Allen to Gen Beta.

But back to the tense grind of social bowls.

Four rinks of women were busy labouring up and down the greens on Tuesday. Thanks to Ground Control for your exertions in preparing both greens.

On rink 8, Kay Craft and Marja Iffland must have been slightly sedated to only pick up 7 points compared with the weighty score of 25 amassed by Marianne Watson and Rhona Went.

Can’t blame the mix of generations either – a silent and a boomer on each team. They did say the top green was tough going, however!

Similarly, on rink 9, excuses were rampant! Liz Byrne “found every gap there was”, confining Liz, and partner Fran Dixon to just 10 points as their challengers, Brenda Davies and Kim Evans, were exhausted after tallying up 27 points.

More hard yakka on rink 10 for Janice MacMahon and Lynn Ryan, feeling the pressure from an emerging pair of newcomers, Leonie Thompson and Cheryl McConnell. Team McC up 19 – 10.

Two hours of tense anticipation on rink 11, a grinding triples game between Irene Trueber, Lyn Green and Betsy Johnstone and opposing team Joan Simpson, Merilyn Rodgers and Lil Thomson.

A low-scoring, mostly silent, push for each precious point! With the final end to play, Team Thomson delivered the winning bowl to take the honours, 11 – 10.

Time for rest and rehydration. Thanks Michael, for manning the milk bar!

Lucky card, Rink 11, won the jackpot of $60. $10 each to swell the reserves.

This Saturday 20 June 11 am committee meeting for the 75th Anniversary Gala.

Ladies social bowls on Saturday 20 June – names in by 12.30pm. All welcome, come and join the Saturday girls for a game.

C’mon girls, we need everyone to support this once-a-month initiative. You will be playing against other ladies.

Tuesday 30 June - our 75th Anniversary Bowls Day and Luncheon - $25 per player.

To play social bowls next Tuesday 23 June call the club 6862 1446 between 9 – 9.30, arrive by 9.45, ready to play at 10am.

All welcome and newcomers catered for.