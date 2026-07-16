WOMEN'S BOWLS

Let’s start out with a big thank you to Eileen Bradley for organising the ladies from Forbes to hold a Tai Chi class at the PB&S Club on Mondays at 1pm.

The first class was well attended. Anyone who is interested male or female, in practising Tai Chi are welcome.

A lot of our bowlers were still feeling the Chi (energy) as they went out to play a game of triples and two games of pairs.

The triple game was Annie, Fran and Marja playing Betsy, Kay and Maureen.

The game was very even until Maureen’s team lost their Jing (power) on end 14 loosing 5 shots which was the beginning of the end with team Marja winning 21-14.

The first pairs game was Irene T and Jan playing Merilyn/Lil and Lynn, this also was a close game until the last three ends where Jan and Irene T found their LI (strength) to run away winners 21-11.

Chris and Brenda played Therese and Lorraine in the second game of pairs.

There was some arm swinging from Brenda trying to find her Qi (inner energy) to not bowl short bowls but Lorraine and Therese Yi (focused attention) was stronger and won the game 24-16.

Everyone retired to the Dojo to hydrate and Sung (relax mentally and physically).

With our Yin and Yang in balance, the hundred club was drawn and four happy bowlers went home with money and then the lucky rink 18 was announced.

Jan found her Chi and landed on the lucky number 7.

$70 was shared between Jan, Lyn, Irene T, Merilyn and Lil. Back to $50 next week.

The next trading table is on 25 August with the theme “spring”.

A big thank you to the men bowlers who organised and gave their time to give our pennant players two great practices, it is appreciated.

To play bowls next Tuesday ring the PB&SC on 6862 1446, between 9-9.30am.

Visitors and new bowler’s welcome. Bowls supplied.