RAILWAY BOWLS

Socials

Wednesday 18/3 - another great mid week turn out for our social bowlers with 20 bowlers making it out for a beautiful afternoon.

Winners were our pairing of Geoff Leonard and Myra Townsend slotting a 17+15 result, runners-up were Mick Dunn and Terry Hethington with a 15+13. Well done legends.

Marble 28 came out with no winners so jackpots to an impressive $321 next week.

Saturday 21/3 – this week we placed to rest one of the club’s great volunteers and bowling member in Greg Howlett.

With his service finishing at the Catholic Church and a guard of honour performed by our bowlers in full uniform it was only fitting to make our way to the place he loved so.

It was an afternoon of celebration for getting the opportunity to know such a wonderful person and the bowls showed, with it being left to the bowlers to organise their battles, and wow we had some crackers.

Thank you all who attended and helped Greg’s wife Rose out during this tough time.

For anyone interested in having a roll on our social afternoons regardless of your ability, our club welcomes and encourages all participation.

Come to the club on the desired day being the Wednesday or Saturday at least 45 minutes prior to the advertised start times normally being 1pm and we will do the rest.

Our dedicated volunteers will assist with getting you sorted - bowls and all.

The club has some experienced but also very friendly and inclusive bowlers that are always happy to help with first timers.

Any questions reach out on Messenger and I would be happy to help where I can.

Club championships

The last of our quarter finals major pairs were completed with Blake Strudwick and Dave Johnson coming into the final four sides and will play Peter Job and Peter Creith.

On the other side of the draw we have Andrew Trotman and Aaron Thorne taking on Ray Griffith and Helen Clark – both games should be tight affairs.

Our Triples and Minor events are also now front of mind so let’s work on knocking some out with our Men’s and Ladies Pennants finishing up just after Easter, we should see a great opportunity.

As always our ‘Mighty’ Myra will be working behind the scenes to keep us up to date with matches and results.

Pennants

Our Grade 5 Open Pennants will be off in May for their Regional Round Robin to see if they can make state so watch out for updates a little later.

Men’s Pennants we have Div3 and Div4 representation which will be held over two days in April being the 11th and 12th.

Ladies Pennants, we have a joint team with our neighbours in Grenfell combining – looking forward to this one for both clubs to cash-in on two strong groups coming together.

Coming up

Andrew Trotman will be heading down to the big smoke to represent the club in the qualifying event of all NSW Major Singles Champions coming together to do battle over three days, and if fortunate enough to qualify pass Day 1 and 2, finals will be held on Day 3.

Tall order for any bowler but also an awesome opportunity to take some great experience away and watch some very talented bowlers while at the Sydney venues.

We welcome you to the Railway so come see what all the fuss is about… You won’t be disappointed!