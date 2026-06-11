RAILWAY BOWLS

Socials

Wednesday 3/6 – With a cold snap hitting our bowlers a few less were out and rolling last week with Wednesday getting 12 keen social bowlers.

Winners were the pairing of Bob Freeman and George Greenhalgh with a solid 17+13 result.

Marble 12 made its way out with no winners this week

Saturday 6/6 – We had a pairs and three triples games going when the sun finally decided to join us with a nice turnout of 22 bowlers.

Winners were the group of Blake Strudwick, Marty Fitzpatrick and Bill Dodd with a 19+18 and runners-up were the pairing of George Greenhalgh and Pauline Currey 15+4.

Club championships

No club matches were played this week due to the weather but with this week looking a lot more positive, please if you have nominated in the Minor Singles we need to get these moving to avoid end dates being put in place.

As always, our ‘Mighty’ Myra will be working behind the scenes to keep us up to date with matches and results.

Coming up

July - Volunteers day (barbecue lunch - midday, bowls 1pm - no green fees).

August - Handicap pairs weekend Sat/Sun - elimination (3 games each day if required).