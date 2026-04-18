PARKES BOWLS

Social bowls

Thursday afternoon social bowls attracted a good rollup of 22 bowlers who played 4 games of pairs and 1 triples game.

Rob Irving partnered with his son, Greg, visiting from Queensland to play his last game of competitive bowls.

Rob has been a stalwart and dedicated organiser of social bowls, until recently, for many years, as well as a fine Lead Bowler in championship and Pennants competitions.

He and Greg had a nice wind-down social game against Col Mudie and Gary McPhee in a sentimental finish to his time on the rinks.

A repaired hand and a new set of bowls has signalled a new competitive era for Mark Dwyer who skipped for Noel Johnstone in their game against Jim Blake and Ray Griffith.

The Village residents were blown away early against Noel and Mark, trailling by 15 shots after 11 ends, a start from which they were unable to recover.

Team Dwyer won the game by 23 shots to 16.

Mark Glasheen and Ian Simpson were too strong from the first end to the last end in their giggle game against Geoff Smith and Steve Ryan.

A reformed chatty Simpson has in recent months let his Bowls do the talking, resulting in more wins for he and his partners.

Team Simpson enjoyed a cruisy win by 27 shots to 9 over Geoff and Steve.

John Carr and Colin Hayward played well together again, for at least the two-hundredth time, to defeat Mike Valentine and Col Woods by 17 shots to 8 in a dour struggle of a game, with only 4 ends decided by more than 1 shot.

The result of the triples game was in doubt until the final few ends as Bob Freeman, Ray Jones and Geoff Davis hung on grimly to record a 2 shot win over George Bradley, a Therese Glasheen/Rhona Went combo and Warren Bevan.

Team Bevan staged big recovery from a 6- shot deficit with 4 ends to play, to nearly pinch the game on the last end from Bob, Ray and Geoff.

Team Davis won the close contest by 20 shots to 18.

The final rounds of Zone Pennants Bowls restricted the availability of social bowlers last Saturday.

Minor Pairs

The scene is set for a bumper Final of the Clubs’ Minor Pairs Championship after John Wright and Graham Dixon recorded a stirring win over Brian and Jock Townsend by 22 shots to 17.

The final will be between John and Graham up against crowd favourites Ian Simpson and Brian Hampton.

Minor Singles

The Minor Singles Championship continued over the week with a couple of more matches completed.

Warwick Parker was too strong for Josh White, winning by 25 shots to 7.

Josh is a new emerging young Bowler who be wiser for the experience against an old hard head Bowler in Warwick Parker.

Scott Allen upset Brian Hampton with a good win by 25 shots to 18.

Scott is benefiting from his practice and regular games and is in good form at the moment.

Bowlers are reminded to ensure all match score-cards are placed in the red Publicity folder to enable the matches to be reported upon.

The lucky rink jackpot is now a mammoth $410 for social bowls on Thursday.

Social bowls start time is 1.00pm on both Thursday and Saturdays, with names in by 12.30pm, by phoning the Club on 6862 1446.