RAILWAY BOWLS

Socials

Saturday 18/4 – With great weather brings perfect bowling conditions and the numbers we are seeing isn’t surprising – 26 bowlers turned out.

Winners were Dave Johnson and Robbie Hill with a nice 19+23 and our runners-up were the triples team of T.Latter, Gene Rapp and M.Dunn 18+15.

Wednesday 22/4 – A great mid-week turn out for our social bowlers with 24 bowlers making it out for another cracking afternoon.

Winners were our pairs team of Pauline Currey and Mick Dunn getting away with a great 17+12 result.

Runners-up were Grass Thompson and Mick Furney with a close 17+9. Well done all.

Marble 28 coming out with no winners moving the jackpot along nicely.

Saturday 25/4 ANZAC Day mini tournament – What a fantastic afternoon with a barbecue lunch to kick things off into some great tunes and footy on the big screens.

We had 3 games played with restricting our ends to 8 each game and with 42 bowlers coming along. It’s safe to say it was a hit.

Thank you all for making your way down to support the club.

Winners were a team of one local and two visitors in Terry Clothier, Jacqueline Brooks and Victor Brooks.

Jacqueline Brooks won the ANZAC Day mini tournament with two others on Saturday.

Runners-up were the team of Mick Hackett, Robbie Hill and Andrew Trotman.

3rd Place were Dave Littlewood, Danielle Thompson and Nev Kirwan.

Club championships

No games played this week so hopefully we see a few knocked out this fortnight.

Minor matches and triples still to be completed - keep them going bowlers when you can.

As always, our ‘Mighty’ Myra will be working behind the scenes to keep us up to date with matches and results.

Pennants

Men’s Pennants we have two Div3 sides representing the club – Team A and Team B will be doing battle on 2 May in Orange for a chance to play the final that afternoon and if successful qualify for the state titles later in the year. Good luck to both.

Our Grade 5 Open Pennants will be off to Dubbo City 16/17 May also for their Regional Round Robin to see if they can also make state.

Coming up

Now that we are moving into a quieter period for representation we the match committee can work on getting some important shield/memorial days locked in and sorted.

Great time of year for the community to also get involved at a local level.