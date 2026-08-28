PARKES BOWLS

By COL MILLER

Social bowls on Thursday we had 16 hardy bowlers hit the green.

Rink 16 Rob Hill and Guy Ellery had a big win over Gary Downey and John Chew 28 to 12.

Rink 17 Ian Allen and Warren Bevan won 23 to 16 over Susie Jones and John Ward.

Mike Valentine and Gary McPhee had a big victory over Graham Davis and Col Mudie 38 to 11.

Rink 19 George Bradley and Brian Townsend had a narrow win over Col Hayward and Ian Simpson 17 to 12. Rink 19 was also the lucky rink.

Social bowls on Saturday.

Rink 1 Ian Allen, Bob Freeman and Col Mudie won 24 to 12 over Noel Johnstone, Gary Downey and Martin Tighe.

Rink 2 Ian Allen, Rod Ford and Rhona Went lost 16 to 22 to Mike Valentine, Rob Lacey and John Ward.

Rink 3 Geoff Freeman and Matt Parker had a big win over Darryl McKellar and Gary McPhee 33 to 15.

The Major Triples will be played this weekend.

The Parker team will play the Bright team at 1pm on Saturday afternoon and the Reilly team will play the Hampton at 10am on Sunday morning with the two winning teams playing the final Sunday afternoon.

Best of luck to all the teams.

Keep the date Sunday 20 September for the Rotary Charity Bowls Day, more details as they come to hand but should be a great day.

The lucky rink starts at $100 this Thursday and the members badge draw this Friday night is $1100.

Do not forget you must have your new membership card to claim this prize.

See you at the club.

Trading table fun replace bowls

WOMEN'S BOWLS

By LEA ORR

Early spring showers put paid to our favourite game, yet again, but the Trading Table and further frivolities continued.

Rhona managed to win the lucky spider, 100’s club meat trays went to Kay and Marja.

Kay continued on her winning streak through the Trading Table fun, donating some of her draws to others. Lots of laughs, as per usual apres-bowls!

Eighteen ladies came along for non-bowling fun.

Nominations for consistency singles are now open and close in a week or two. Put your name down if you’re available. Every financial member is eligible to enter.

To play social bowls next Tuesday 1 September call the club, 6862 1446 between 9am-9.30am, arrive by 9.45 and play at 10am.

Visitors and newcomers always welcome.