PARKES BOWLS

Thursday social bowls

Bob Freeman and Tony Riordan bowled consistent good bowls for longer to prevail over Jim Blake and Joe Davies.

Jim and Joe started positively after scoring 6 shots on the 3rd end of the game, but were then unable to trouble the scorecard until the game was nearly all but decided.

Bob and Tony scored 6 shots on the 13th end that opened-up a tidy 8 shot lead, and then cantered home to a 24 shot to 20 win over Team Davies.

Mike Valentine, Colin Hayward and Brian Townsend had a nice win over John Ward, Col Mudie and Gary McPhee by 21 shots to 16.

Team McPhee struggled to match their opponents after winning just 3 of the first 13 ends.

Brian and his team opened up a big 13 shot lead by the 13th end.

A late flurry of winning ends by Team McPhee made the final score a little more respectable.

George Bradley and John Chew were too strong for Noel Johnstone and Dave Parker, winning by 22 shots to 11.

Saturday social bowls

Forty social bowlers crowded the main green to enjoy a terrific carnival atmosphere of bowls on Easter Saturday.

Five games of fours bowls were played in a spectacular social bowls display.

George Bradley, Tash Allen and Eathan and Rob Lacey defeated Jim Blake, Bob Freeman, Noel Johnstone and Mike Valentine by 21 shots to 15.

The scores were level at 12 shots each after the 15th end, however Team Lacey scored game-winning 4 shot ends on 2 of the remaining ends to create their winning margin.

Darryle McKellar, Guy Ellery, Mark Dwyer and Tony Bright went shot for shot for the first 13 ends in their heavyweight contest against Jock Townsend, John Wright, Warwick Parker and Brian Townsend.

With the scores level after 13 ends, the game turned in favour of Team Bright courtesy of winning the next 2 ends to lead by 8 shots.

Team Townsend picked up 4 shots on 16th end, to trail by 4 shots, which was the final margin.

Team Bright prevailed in an epic contest by 22 shots to 18 over a gallant Brian and his lads.

Wilbur Harris, complete with his name badge, led for Scotty Allen, Gary McPhee and Dave Reilly to record a good solid win over Brenda Davies, Dave Johnsone, Col Mudie and Liz Byrne by 21 shots to 10.

Fraser Beaton, Ray Jones, Colin Hayward and Rhona Went were defeated by 7 shots in a close game by Josh White, Graham Davis, Nev Kirwan and Paul Kirwan.

Team Went were unfortunate to be stuck on a score of 11 shots for 8 consecutive ends while their opponents went from trailing by 2 shots, to a lead of 10 shots after those 8 ends.

Rhona and her team were unable to make up the deficit in the remaining ends, defeated by Team Kirwan in a score of 24 shots to 17.

The all-female fours game featured a nice blend of new Bowlers with the experience of the Hancock Sisters.

Skipper Nat Hancock guided McKenna Mcquire, Zarah Baker and Irene Allen to a good win by 20 shots to 12 over Skipper Naomi Hancock, Tash Allen, Renna Dechen and Macey Mcquire.

The scores were level at 8 shots after the 9th end, after which Nat and her team controlled the scoring in a highly entertaining game.

The very busy Easter bowls weekend was capped off by 32 social bowlers on Easter Monday afternoon.

The huge rollout of bowlers over the Easter period, for both social games and championship matches’ reflects and highlights the first-class standard of the greens, bowlers’ camaraderie, club atmosphere and positive attitude of all staff and bowlers in the progressive Parkes Bowling and Sports Club.

Minor Singles

The Minor Singles Championship continued over the week with a couple of more matches completed.

Alec Bateson defeated Ashley Kirwan by 25 shots to 23 after overcoming a slow start.

Ashley led by 7 shots to 3 before Alec found his composure, and then bowled consistent tight bowls to eventually win the match, and advance to the next match of the Championship series.

Josh White had a good win over Steve Bateson by 25 shots to 11 due mainly to him dominating the scoring in the first phase of the match.

However, Steve displayed the usual Bateson family ‘never say die’ trait, winning enough ends to drag the match out to 23 ends, before Josh was able to nail the victory.

Ian Simpson and Brian Townsend each bowled brilliantly in another high-quality Singles match.

In a match that was there to take for either bowler almost to the final delivery, Ian Simpson emerged victor in a very close result, defeating Brian by 25 shots to 23.

Bowlers are reminded to ensure all match score-cards are placed in the red publicity folder to enable the matches to be reported upon.

The lucky rink jackpot is now a mammoth $400 for social bowls on Thursday.

Social bowls start time is 1pm on both Thursday and Saturdays, with names in by 12.30pm, by phoning the club on 6862 1446.

The future of lawn bowls is in good hands with the growing skill and passion of young players like Ethan Lacey and Fraser Beaton.

Future of bowls shines bright

The Parkes Bowling and Sport Club's two youngest bowlers went head-to-head in the Open Minor Pairs Championship last Thursday in what was a great achievement.

Win or lose, the club said they couldn’t be prouder of the sportsmanship, skill, and passion on display by this duo, Ethan Lacey and Fraser Beaton.

The future of lawn bowls in our club is in good hands.