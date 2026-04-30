WOMEN'S BOWLS

Twenty keen bowlers respectfully assembled for ladies’ bowls on Tuesday.

We maintained our positions proudly as the Aussie flag wavered above us.

Ground Control had done their duty, with General Buddy in command, and the parade grounds were immaculate.

Volunteer reserves they be, the best in the west.

First on parade were Janice MacMahon/Michelle McPhee/Elaine McTurner, kilted up in proud tartans, trying to outstep Gwenda Carty/Kay Craft/Lorraine Baker.

A close affair, no points between the teams, until Team Baker finished with a last minute 4-point drill to take the victory, 15 – 11.

Friendly rivalry in the next trench, where Lea Orr/Kim Evans/Jan McPhee were resisting any advances made by Fran Dixon/Irene Allen/Maureen Miller.

Even as Kim decamped, creating a change of artillery, Team McPhee kept the advantage and emerged triumphant, 20 – 11.

Members of the navy were all at sea on the next rink.

The battle was extremely one-sided, a battleship versus a dinghy.

Lyn Green/Rhona Went scored 3 stripes during the morning’s exercises, whilst Lil Thomson/Robyn Morgan amassed 9 times that. Rough seas, girls!

A grand little dogfight took place over near the pool side.

Pilot Annie Smith and Chris Curteis manoeuvred themselves into a winning position by the halfway mark, but not without some firm resistance by Pilot Marianne Watson and Irene Trueber.

Winning the greater number of ends gave Team Smith the edge, and glory, 18 – 12.

Once inside the canteen, we failed to conquer the jackpot draw, which now stands at $230.

Looking ahead, we will host a Biggest Morning Tea to raise funds for cancer research on Tuesday, 2 June. This will be a shared lunch with novelty prizes, bring a friend to bowl/share lunch.

Next Tuesday will be our Mother’s Day Trading Table and mufti pyjamas dress up bowls morning. Gifts suitable for mum to the value of $15 please. Join the fun and wear your pjs.

Sincere condolences to Flo Riseborough on the passing of her husband, Bob, a great volunteer in our club in the past.

Good luck to the 3’s and 4’s Pennants Teams travelling to Orange this Saturday to contest the regional Playoffs. Travel safe, have fun, play hard! Go Parkes!

May Table Roster: Lorraine B and Irene A.

To play social bowls next Tuesday, 5 May, call the club 6862 1446 between 9–9.30, arrive by 9.45 and play at 10am.

Newcomers catered for and visitors always welcome.