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Ash wins battle of heavyweights

<p>Ashley Kirwan held her nerve to take out a 25\\u201322 victory in what was an absolute cracking Women\\u2019s Major Singles semi final. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham</p>\\n
<p>Ashley Kirwan held her nerve to take out a 25\\u201322 victory in what was an absolute cracking Women\\u2019s Major Singles semi final. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham</p>\\n

Ashley Kirwan held her nerve to take out a 25–22 victory in what was an absolute cracking Women’s Major Singles semi final. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham

The Women’s Major Singles at the Railway Bowling Club delivered an absolute cracking semifinal this week
Blake Strudwick
October 8, 2026 • 04:16

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