Ash wins battle of heavyweights

THE RAILWAY EXPRESS On the greens and around the club It’s been another fantastic week around the Railway, with plenty happening both on and off the greens. There was a great atmosphere around the club throughout the week, with plenty of competitive bowls, good company, and plenty of support from members and visitors alike. A big thank you to everyone who continues to get involved and help make the Railway such a great place to be, both on and off the greens. Social bowls Wednesday 30-9-26 On Wednesday afternoon, we had 28 social bowlers take the green on an enjoyable afternoon with plenty of competitive action and good company throughout the day. Winners: We had dual winners on the day in Steve Torrens, Paul Townsend and Steve Clegg along with Dave Littlewood, Bruce Jones and Andrew Trotman. Wednesday bowls jackpot: Marble 20 was drawn and with no winner the Jackpot goes to $90 this week. Saturday 3-10-26 On a wet Saturday afternoon, we had 10 committed social bowlers take to the green for our Saturday Mini Tournament, enjoying an afternoon of competitive bowls, great company and plenty of laughs along the way. Winners: Helen Clarke, Junior Thorne and John Chew with 2 wins +2. We are now open from 11.30am on our social bowls days, Wednesday and Saturday. Names in by 12.30pm for a 1pm start, and everyone is welcome! Whether you're completely new to bowls, haven't played for years or are simply looking for something new to try, come down and give it a go. The Railway is a friendly place to meet people, have a roll-up and enjoy a bit of camaraderie along the way. We also have loan bowls available. No experience needed, just come along and have a bowl. Don't forget our fantastic Friday night meat tray raffles, joker draw and members badge draw, along with our awesome bistro serving home-cooked meals from 6pm every Friday night. We also have some great sponsorship opportunities available around the club, with scoreboard sponsorship and drink holder sponsorship now available. It’s a great way for local businesses to get their name in front of our members, visitors and bowlers throughout the season while supporting the Railway. If your business would like to get involved, get in touch with us for more information. Championship track The Women’s Major Singles delivered an absolute cracking semifinal this week, with Danielle Thompson taking on Ashley Kirwan in a real battle of the heavyweights. Ash got off to a great start to take a good lead with Danielle fighting back hard in the finish, with both players producing some fantastic bowls and neither willing to give an inch. In the end, Ash held her nerve to take out a 25–22 victory, booking her place in the Women’s Major Singles Final against Helen Clark. A huge congratulations to Ash on a fantastic win, and well played Danielle on a great championship campaign. It was an absolute cracking game and a great showcase of women's bowls at the Railway. Bring on the final! Championship action is getting down to the business end with some big games still to come. Well played to all the players, and a big thank you to our markers for helping keep the championship rolling. Draws and play by dates are available on the board at the club and on BowlsLink. Bowl well everyone, and best of luck in the next round. Next stop • Major Singles Finals. • Champagne Triples – 31 October / 1 November. Full at 50 teams! Please contact us for sponsorship opportunities. Until the next stop... Bowl well and see you at the Railway!