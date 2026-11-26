WOMEN'S BOWLS Christmas fever hit the greens this Tuesday with the ladies wearing bright Christmas outfits and bearing gifts for the Trading Table. The perfect weather was welcome after the heat of the weekend, and 19 girls came out to play. Lea Orr/Suzie Jones/Robyn Morgan could do no wrong on Santa’s Naughty or Nice list, opening up a surprising lead against Lil Thomson/Rhona Went/Jan McPhee on Rink 1. An enjoyable, friendly game with an easy win all wrapped up early. Leonie Thompson/Helen Heraghty/Merilyn Rodgers, red-eyed after wrapping gifts well after midnight, made a slow start as well on Rink 6. Gwenda Carty/Valmai Westcott/Chris Curteis/Cherie Frame bagged too many points for the trio to even entertain a comeback. As a consolation, scoring a six and a five sent a thrill through Team Rodgers as they settled on second place. A more competitive social game of triples had Lynn Ryan/Marja Iffland/Lyn Green sitting on top of the tree on Rink 5, beating Irene Trueber/Betsy Johnstone/Irene Allen by just 3 points. The victory wasn’t sealed until the final end, after each team scored points on an equal number of ends. The camaraderie and festive mood continued inside the club, where Irene Allen discovered a surprise under the tree – Tuesday’s raffle prize, courtesy of Betsy, thank you, with her name on the tag. Many more surprise gifts were unwrapped and appreciated as the trading table progressed. Thanks to everyone who participated, a great fundraiser for the club - $224. We finished off the proceedings enjoying party pavlova thanks to Lea and Merilyn. Can’t have Chrissy without a pav. As we approach December, and families coming together at Christmas, our thoughts of support and get well go out to the ladies not able to join in today for various reasons. Fond hugs and our prayers are coming to you from us. Thankyou to Ground Control for all your voluntary work through the year. You truly do an amazing job, fellas. Love your work. Also cheers to Mick for looking after our hydration “apres bowls”. To play social bowls next Tuesday 1 December, call the club 6862 1446 between 9–9.30, arrive by 9.45 ready to play at 10am. Visitors and newcomers are always welcome. December Table Roster: Maureen Miller and Chris Curteis.