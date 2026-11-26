THE RAILWAY EXPRESS On the greens and around the club It’s been another great week around the Railway, with plenty happening both on and off the greens. There was a great atmosphere around the club throughout the week, with plenty of competitive bowls, good company, and plenty of support from members and visitors alike. A big thank you to everyone who continues to get involved and help make the Railway such a great place to be, both on and off the greens. Sunday Novelty Pairs Our Novelty Pairs continued Sunday 22-11-26 with the 3 Bowl Pairs format. 12 bowlers battled it out over two games of 12 ends. Thanks to everyone who came along and took part. Winners: Brenton Nightingale and Nev Kirwan with 2 wins +8. Runner-up: Remee and Blake Strudwick with 1.5 wins +16. Our Novelty Pairs competition continues this Sunday 29/11 with two games of 10 ends 2-4-2 Pairs format. It's another chance to mix things up, enjoy some different formats and have a bit of fun on the greens. Social bowls Wednesday 18-11-26 On Wednesday afternoon, we had 22 social bowlers take the green on an enjoyable afternoon with plenty of competitive action and good company throughout the day. Winners: Steve Torrens, Dale Scott and Aaron Thorne with 21+28. Runner-up: Gene Rapp, Paul Townsend & Blake Strudwick with 15+16. Wednesday bowls jackpot: Marble 5 was drawn and we had no winner. We are now open from 11:30am on our social bowls days, Wednesday and Saturday. Names in by 12:30pm for a 1pm start, and Sundays from 10:30am for our Novelty Pairs competition starting at 11am and everyone is welcome. Whether you're completely new to bowls, haven't played for years or are simply looking for something new to try, come down and give it a go. The Railway is a friendly place to meet people, have a roll-up and enjoy a bit of camaraderie along the way. We also have loan bowls available. No experience needed, just come along and have a bowl! Don't forget our fantastic Friday night meat tray raffles, Joker Draw and Members Badge Draw, along with our awesome bistro serving home-cooked meals from 6pm every Friday night. We also have some great sponsorship opportunities available around the club, with Scoreboard Sponsorship and Drink Holder Sponsorship now available. It’s a great way for local businesses to get their name in front of our members, visitors and bowlers throughout the season while supporting the Railway. If your business would like to get involved, get in touch with us for more information. Next stop Wednesday social bowls 1pm – 25/11. Saturday socials bowls 1pm – 28/11. Sunday Novelty Pairs 11am – 29/11. Phil Barnard Painting Christmas Bowls Day – 19/12. Until the next stop... Bowl well and see you at the Railway.