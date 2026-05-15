Parkes Services Squash is gearing up to host a massive weekend of squash, one of the biggest in NSW.

The Dave Fuller Intertown is on this Saturday and Sunday and draws as many as 100 players from all over NSW and ACT.

All together the tournament is celebrating 45 years of intertown competition and it's been an honour for Judy and Jay Kross to host it for the last five years in Parkes.

It's made up of teams of four males and females competing across different grades and there's is a division for everyone of any ability.

"The fun thing about Intertown is that you play three games per match, but the third game is worth double," Judy said.

"So even if you are two-nil down, you can still come back and win the match."

Intertown began in Orange in 1982, and would also be played in Blayney due to numbers.

"Sadly, like many squash centres, the real estate was worth more than the club and Orange lost courts to gym equipment and wasn't big enough to host the event," Judy said.

"Dave Fuller from Bathurst had run the event for close to 40 years when he lost his battle with cancer.

"After chatting to Dave's son Nathan, we took on the event and changed the name to Dave Fuller Intertown.

"This will be our fifth year hosting the event. Due to numbers, we generally hire Forbes courts for the weekend as well.

"It is one of the biggest events in NSW. The event has lots of regional support, but the event following spans all around the state and beyond."

Judy, who's been running the Parkes Services Squash Centre with her husband for more than 10 years now, said the sport is really booming in the Western Region, with a brand new Western Pennant Competition commencing.

"This will be a Premier League type event for our region," she said.

Eight teams will compete with their top five players, but must include at least one junior and one female in the line up.

Each team will have a home round, and three away rounds across the year.

"This is a great step in creating a regional pathway for squash," Judy said.

"A few other regions have developed a similar set-up, which will hopefully lead to inter-regional challenges and even a City v Country in coming years."