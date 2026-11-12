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Athletes shine at zone championships

<p>Parkes\\u2019 Grace Wild in the long jump. PHOTOS: Jenny Kingham</p>\\n
<p>Parkes\\u2019 Grace Wild in the long jump. PHOTOS: Jenny Kingham</p>\\n

Parkes’ Grace Wild in the long jump. PHOTOS: Jenny Kingham

Athletes from around the region descend on Parkes for Western Plains Zone Championships
Brendan McCool
November 12, 2026 • 12:30
Updated, November 12, 2026 • 06:05

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