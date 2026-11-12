Athletes shine at zone championships

Hundreds of athletes descended on Parkes to test their skills at the 2026 Western Plains Zone Championships. Taking place at Northparkes Oval from 31 October to 1 November, 350 athletes from around the region competed across 1400 events, which included heats and finals. Fifty-four athletes from Parkes took part in the championship where they recorded strong results across a range of disciplines with about 50 qualifying for the regional championships. Cohen Calabro came third in the 800m. Forty athletes from Forbes made the travel over and also had good results with 39 qualifying for the next level of competition Parkes and District Athletics Centre praised the enormous all-round effort of athletes, officials and volunteers at the event on social media. "A huge congratulations to all our athletes who competed over the weekend," Parkes and District Athletics Centre said. "Whether you came away with a personal best, a medal, a qualifying place or simply gave it your best, you should all be incredibly proud of yourselves. "We loved seeing everyone get out there, give it a go and support their fellow competitors." Forbes Athletics' Greg Ridge said the towns had some pretty big numbers to represent them at the regional championships in Dubbo, which is exciting. Ava Darcy from Parkes flying in the long jump. While Forbes and Parkes pulled out some strong results, Mr Ridge said the zone championship saw a fairly even contest across the board and everyone took part in great spirits. Mr Ridge said the kids were really committed, with their training showing at the zone championships. "It was very well received by all," he said. "Very great sportsmanship by all the kids." The zone championships are all volunteer run with more than 40 volunteers from across the region coming to help out. Parkes and District Athletics Centre said a massive thank you to all of the officials, volunteers and helpers who gave up their time to make the weekend possible. "From the track and field events to the canteen, BBQ, set-up, pack-up and everything in between, we couldn't have done it without you." Huxley Guess in the discus. "To the families, supporters and everyone who came along to lend a hand, cheer on the athletes and support our club, thank you," Parkes and District Athletics Centre said. Mr Ridge also highlighted the efforts of Lacey Osborne and Max Ridge for jumping on to help officiate over the two days. Parkes and District Athletics Centre said hosting the zone championships are a huge team effort, and they are so proud of what the centre has achieved. The young athletes who missed out on qualifying for the regionals at the zone championships will have another chance to qualify at the Region 3 Country Trials. These trials are an initiative designed to provide an additional qualifying opportunity for athletes and will take place in Orange on 28-29 November. Archie Edwards in the discus. While some athletes will be aiming to continue their regional hopes at the country trials, Mr Ridge said there will be plenty of others taking part to increase their competitiveness and continue training. The regional championships will take place in Dubbo in early February and will lead into the state championships hosted in March. Mr Ridge said there is still a bit of time for the athletes to continue their training and to get ready. Parkes’ Cohen Calabro came third in the 800m. Forbes’ Thomas Leslie in the long jump. Abi Bloomfield from Forbes in the long jump. Northparkes Oval was overflowing with young athletes and their families for the two day zone athletics.