In what will be a massive clash on the football pitch, the Parkes Panthers are taking on the Dubbo Demons this Saturday in pursuit of the AFL Central West Senior Men Tier 2 premiership.

The grand final clash will see the top of the table teams go head-to-head at South Dubbo Oval, with Parkes looking to bring the title home after a loss to Dubbo in the qualifying final.

Parkes Panthers president Mark Salau said despite getting Dubbo on their home turf, the Panthers are determined to come home with the win in the match where it counts.

In the qualifying finals, Dubbo came out early with several goals, and while the Panthers were making a comeback, they ran out of time.

Parkes were able to keep their finals hopes alive, knocking the Cowra Blues out in last Saturday's preliminary final, with the final score locking-off at 8.5 (53) for Parkes and 1.2 (8) for Cowra.

Salau said one of the main contributions to their win over Cowra was making use of the football, with the Panthers striving to be first to the football and make use of it.

Salau said they had a very strong performance against Cowra last weekend and if they play like that again this weekend "they should stack-up really well against Dubbo".

This grand final appearance caps-off a season which has been one of their greatest in the last five years, Salau said, and the vibe around the club has never been higher.

The Panthers have been quite competitive this season, spending most of the season on top of the ladder before Dubbo knocked them off in round 12 to claim the minor premiership.

"It was pretty well even throughout the season and then they knocked us off in the semi final. We will be looking to equalise that in the grand final," he said.

Following the grand final, the Panthers will take a well -deserved rest, with some social cricket planned in the off-season.

Leading into next season, the club will be hosting an AFL nines competition early next year.

Salau said AFL nines is a mixed, non-contact modified game of AFL which is a good way into the game.

Meet the team:

Sam Pearce

Sam has shown immense growth over the past 12 months proving to be a great goal sneak in the forward line. While being the youngest in the team, his football knowledge & love for the game puts him at the top of the pack.

Frasier Beaton

Frasier has picked the AFL like a kid with candy. Having a solid football background, he can read the footy and deliver goals at crucial moments. A great addition to the Panthers.

Campbell Macalister

Campbell has been a great inclusion to the Panthers. Another Mexican (Victorian), this man is a Swiss army knife on the field. Overhead marks, long range goals, there isn’t much he can’t do.

Alec Niblock

The Nibler brought more than a moon boot down from Dubbo. His calm approach and friendly demeanour have led to a great clubman on and off the field. A reliable backman and defiantly someone to watch.

Oscar Tweedale

Oscar wears his heart on his sleeve. A Jack Russel attitude sees him fighting every battle on the field. If there’s one guy that can lift the spirit of the team it’s him. Could he be voted the nicest guy off the field?

Cameron Buchanan

A newcomer to both Parkes and AFL this season, Cam has quickly become a valued member of the Panthers. Working locally at the mine, Cam made the switch from soccer and hasn't looked back since. His speed, agility, and ability to find space have made him a dangerous player around the ground, with Player of the Match votes highlighting just how quickly he has adapted to the game. We are eager to see him in Parkes colours again for years to come.

Alex Boyd

Entering his fifth season with the Parkes Panthers, Boydy has established himself as a key figure in the forwards. Blessed with height, strength and strong hands, Alex has a knack for taking a contested mark even when surrounded by multiple opponents. Away from his own football, he generously volunteered his time to co-coach our ladies’ side this season - another show of his stellar [and patient!] character. When he's not taking contested marks, there's every chance you'll find Boydy commandeering the DJ decks at the Cambridge Hotel, where he backs his song selections almost as much as he backs himself in a one-on-one contest.

Matt Wright

Consistency is the word that best describes Matty Wright. One of the club's most reliable teammates, Matt rarely misses a training session and continues to set the standard for commitment and effort. Having come leaps and bounds since joining the Panthers, his improvement from season to season has been impressive to watch. Whether it's on the field, at training, or enjoying the team culture after the game, Matt is always there when needed. And if there's ever a boat race after the game, you'd want Matt on your side.

Cooper Towns

In just his third year of AFL, Coop has already established himself as one of the Panthers' most influential players. At only 22 years of age, he stepped into the captaincy role this season and has led the club with dedication and maturity. A Parkes local and electrician by trade, Coop has convinced more than a few mates to pull on the Panthers jumper and enjoy what the club has to offer. A strong leader on and off the field, he leads by example and is highly respected by teammates for his commitment to the club and its future. On game day, you can usually hear his girlfriend Gracie's trademark "Go Coopy!" ringing out from the sidelines as she cheers on her captain and the Panthers.

TJ Logan

Now in his second season of AFL, TJ has developed into a strong and reliable forward for the Panthers. His ability to create opportunities in attack and continually push himself to improve has made him an important part of the team's forward line. TJ is proving to be one of the club's exciting young talents. Away from football, TJ is a talented musician who is just as comfortable entertaining a crowd at the Cambo as he is kicking goals for the Panthers. Whether it's with a footy or a guitar in hand, TJ knows how to put on a show.

William Lamond

Will is in his third year with the Panthers and over this time has developed a smart sense for footy. With a wombat-like ability, he puts his head over the ball and is difficult to stop when he starts moving, making him a formidable opponent for players all over the field. Will has become a much-respected player within the club and is another reason for many of our young local talent taking up the game. Yes ladies… he is single!

Dan Furner

Hailing from sunny Brisbane, Dan “the Burner” Furner has played in some top tier AFL teams in his time. Spending his working week at the local gold hole he has also become accustomed to digging the panthers out of holes on the footy field. Already a well-respected member of the side, you know you can depend on Dan. If you are lucky, you will see this man rocking a Pink Panther onesie on the odd occasion for many years to come – no need to resist ladies, he is also single…

Tyler Yeo

Brick walls would be the one to shudder with Yeoie running towards them, he will never shy away from a hardball and plays with equal tenacity. Spending his weekends playing both Aussie Rules and League, this man never stops! His commitment to the game and non-stop movement on the field (feet and mouth) make him an integral part of the Panthers side. The only weak thing about him is his ability to skull a beer... don’t ask him to be on your boat race team...

Jack O'Brien

Jack is in his second year at the club and has really hit his straps this season. He is a strong overhead mark and a tough opponent in a ruck contest. It’s rumoured that Jack single handedly props of the sports tape industry in Australia as he is no stranger to a shoulder, knee, elbow blowout mid game. Jacks off field performances this season have been the stuff of legends!

Nathan Hessel

Hess insists he has the most beautiful eyes in the footy club, but most others would agree he has the coolest head under pressure. Hess (aka the specimen) has become key player being able to absorb lots of pressure as a fullback. His off-field antics have earned him the admiration of his teammates and the broader Panthers community.

Peter Webb

Is there anything that this fella can’t do? Stalwart of the Panthers, 100th club game this season, Auskick volunteer, Vice-Captain and joint coach of the women’s side. Known for his defensive prowess, slender rig and massive……..heart. Simply, the ultimate clubman.

Eli Parker

Bringing in a much-needed injection of youth into the Panther’s squad, Eli is experiencing his first AFL grand final with the Panthers after 3 seasons. Known for giving it his all on the field, this athlete has on several occasions required a post-match nap in order to continue his recovery well into the late hours of the night.

Darcy Chivers

Following in his younger cousin’s footsteps, Darcy is currently playing in his first full season for the Panthers. Known for keeping our players and community safe both on and off the field, he has been a very welcomed addition to the squad.

Paul Willersdorf

One of the toughest competitors in the league. A well-established mid-fielder for the club, who loves to compete in and around the contest. He is no stranger to finals footy and his doing his best to support Panther’s juniors in the years to come. Genuinely one of the nicest blokes your will ever meet.

Dylan Sheedy

Currently in his 4th season for the Panthers, Dylan has positioned himself into all areas of the club. Coming off a nomination for Parkes Sportsperson Of The Year, the 2025 AFL Central West Tier 2 Leading Goal Kicker has realised father time is catching up and his true calling is in the defensive back half!

Daryl Packer - head coach

Daz stepped up to the head coach this year, bringing decades', possibly centuries' worth of AFL knowledge to the side. He’s known for his love of testing the taps and constructive feedback to anyone within earshot. Daz has been a great asset to the Panthers over the past few years and we look forward to him being around for many more.