The Parkes Panthers have capped off a strong season in the 2026 Senior Men's Tier Two AFL competition with a premiership victory against the Dubbo Demons.

Panthers president Mark Salau said it was a good win for the club on Saturday and the boys played well.

He said the game was close and competitive for the first three quarters, but by the final quarter the Panthers ran away with it for a 9.8 (62) win over Dubbo, 2.1 (13).

The Panthers were stoked to claim the premiership, the first for the club since the 2022 season.

Salau said following that win they had a few players retire and the club has been rebuilding from 2023 with its new recruits, which paid off this year.

The team's successes this year were put down to a combination of coaching by Daryl Packer and the players who have been around for a few years stepping up.

"Daryl's had a lot of experience - he's one of the old heads around the football club," Salau said.

"I think he's put the boys in good shape."

During their premiership win against Dubbo, Panthers' centre Paul Willersdorf was named best on ground.

Salau said Willersdorf played well on the day and had a lot of clearances.

"He's always been reliable in clearance [and] a good ball winner - second and third efforts are always consistent with him," he said.

Also playing well on the day, Salau said, were Dan Furner on the wing, Campbell Macalister who booted five goals, and Peter Webb in the back line.

The premiership win has capped-off a memorable season for Webb, who celebrated his 100th club game on 27 June.

"Peter is one of the club stalwarts," Salau said.

"He is the coach of the women's team this year and he's been a great asset both on and off the field ever since he's been around the club."

Salau said Peter is one of the people who helps make the club tick over and his on-field presence is still exceptional.

The premiership-winning high is sure to last for some time for the men, with Salau saying they're already looking forward to next year.