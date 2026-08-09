The regular season may be over for the Parkes Panthers as the side enjoyed a break this weekend with a bye, the most important games in the AFL Central West Senior Men's Tier 2 competition are yet to come.

The Panthers sit second on the ladder with seven wins and four losses, behind leaders Dubbo Demons who the side suffered a hard 9-54 loss against last Saturday at home.

Our men are guaranteed at least two appearances come finals which includes a shot at making the grand final that's set down for Saturday 29 August.

Regardless of the results from the final round between the Cowra Blues and Bathurst Bushrangers on Saturday - Demons also had a bye - Parkes and table-topping Dubbo will face-off again on Saturday 15 August in the qualifying final.

The winner of this game will secure their spot in the grand final, while the loser will have one more chance to make the big dance in the preliminary final on Saturday 22 August.

Peter Webb on the attack against the Dubbo Demons. Oscar Tweedale's kick charged down by a Dubbo player. The Parkes Panthers team talk. Sam Pearce playing against the Dubbo Demons on Saturday. Paul Willersdorf in action during the Parkes Panthers last round game against the Dubbo Demons. Dylan Sheedy (front) and Alex Boyd. Tyler Yeo struggled to cut through the Dubbo defence on Saturday at Northparkes Oval. Paul Willersdorf (left) and Alex Boyd (right) in action during the Parkes Panthers last round game against the Dubbo Demons. Panther Jake Dunn couldn't escape a tough Dubbo defence on Saturday. TJ Logan in the last game of the regular season for the Panthers. LEFT: Alex Boyd has been a standout player for the Panthers this season and is the third highest goal kicker in the AFL Central West Senior Men's Tier 2 competition. RIGHT: Paul Willersdorf contesting a ball-up.

Cowra and Bathurst will come together again for the elimination final on 15 August, the winner being the other team to play in the prelim.

Times and locations for all finals are yet to be confirmed, according to Playhq.com.

Cowra and Bathurst both had byes last Saturday while Parkes and Dubbo played.

Looking over the season's statistics, Parkes players make up half of the top six goal kickers in the Tier 2 competition, with the last round still to come.

Alex Boyd from the Panthers is third highest on 11 goals, behind two Demons players who are on 12 each.

Boyd was leading the tally after seven rounds on nine goals but several players were hot on his heels.

Team mates Campbell MacAlister and Cooper Towns are fifth and sixth respectively on eight and seven goals.