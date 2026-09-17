New net gives Panthers a leg-up

A new ball net has been constructed at Northparkes Oval thanks to a local sports grant, that will make play a whole lot easier for the Parkes Panthers AFL Club. It's also the first of its kind in the Central West. The net will help improve training and playing opportunities for local players while providing an asset for the wider sporting community. It's been described as huge news for the Panthers who said it's a vital upgrade that will end loosing valuable game time to retrieving footballs. The successful application has prompted calls for other Parkes Shire sporting clubs, community organisations and talented athletes to apply for funding in the next round of the Sporting Grants Program, co-funded by Evolution Mining Northparkes Operations, as well as Parkes Shire Council’s Community Grants Program. The new ball net installed at Northparkes Oval is a vital upgrade for the Parkes Panthers AFL Club. With a total of $35,000 available, the grants provide an opportunity for sporting groups and athletes to invest in facilities, equipment, participation and development opportunities that help strengthen sport across the shire. Applications are now open for sports grants worth $30,000 to support community sporting clubs and organisations with projects, equipment and initiatives that benefit local sport and recreation, and the Rising Star Grants with $5000 available to assist talented athletes pursuing sporting excellence and development opportunities. Sporting clubs are encouraged to put forward their ideas and make the most of this funding opportunity. Councillor Louise O’Leary said the grants provided an important boost for local sporting organisations and emerging athletes. “These grants provide important support for local sporting organisations and talented individuals, helping them improve facilities, access new opportunities and continue building strong sporting communities across the Parkes Shire," she said. “We’ve seen firsthand how relatively small grants can make a real difference, whether it’s improving facilities, purchasing equipment or helping a talented athlete take the next step in their sporting journey. “I encourage our local sporting clubs and athletes to have a look at the guidelines and consider applying.” Applications close Wednesday 30 September. For eligibility criteria, funding guidelines and application forms, visit council's website under community, then grants and funding. If you need assistance with your application, contact the Parkes Shire Council grants team as soon as possible at grants@parkes.nsw.gov.au.