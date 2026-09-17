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New net gives Panthers a leg-up

<p>A first in the Central West, the net will improve training and will help prevent valuable game time lost to retrieving footballs.</p>\\n
<p>A first in the Central West, the net will improve training and will help prevent valuable game time lost to retrieving footballs.</p>\\n

A first in the Central West, the net will improve training and will help prevent valuable game time lost to retrieving footballs.

A grant has made way for a ball net to be installed at Northparkes Oval - others can take advantage of the next round of funding too
September 17, 2026 • 06:01
Updated, September 17, 2026 • 06:10

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