Parkes Shire's own strongwoman Sherrie Williams has emerged from the NSW Strongest titles with a perfect record, completing all five of her events without failure. The 51-year-old fitness trainer from Tullamore, who works at Anytime Fitness in Forbes, headed to Emu Plains for the competition three weeks ago. She faced gruelling challenges like yoke carries weighing 220kg, an 11 tonne truck pull, lifting Atlas stones where she reached 80kg, a series of deadlifts starting from 130kg and Fingal's Fingers involving lifting a long metal cylinder on hinges where chains are added to make it heavier. While she was the only 50-plus-year-old woman competing, her clean performance proved critical in helping her qualify for higher levels of competition. Initially Williams secured her place at the 2027 Arnold Pro/Am Masters in Ohio in March - a world competition named after the man himself, one of the co-founders, legendary bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger. But Arnolds officials have since released its weights and divisions and are only hosting under 82kg and opens events, which means Williams will have to compete against heavier women. So she's made the heartbreaking decision not to attend. (Editor's note: In Thursday 19 November's edition of the Parkes Champion Post, we reported Sherrie was attending the 2027 Arnold Pro/Am Masters World Championships and was seeking sponsorship to help get her there. This is no longer needed. The weights and divisions for Arnolds were released after the paper went to print last Wednesday, but Sherrie thanks anyone who may have been considering sponsoring her.) Either way qualifying for one of the world's best strength competitions is a significant milestone and one Williams admits she wasn't expecting. And it's not a bad effort after four short years of dedicated strength training and competitions. For those who may recall Williams attempted and broke a Guinness World Record for the most weight lifted in an hour by a one arm deadlift in July 2025. It's still an unofficial record at the moment as she continues to await the outcome of her application. But she said it shouldn't be too much longer until she hears back if it was successful. Williams has a great passion for strongwomen competitions, a sport that doesn't have a high number of female participation in the masters arena. But it's something she said she wants to change.