Parkes Library and Cultural Centre is turning up the volume these school holidays by celebrating Youth Week with Rock Band Vibes, a high-energy, hands-on music experience for young people aged 12–22, happening on Friday, 17 April.

Whether you’ve never picked up an instrument or already love to play, this beginner-friendly workshop is all about jumping in, trying new things, and making music together.

Across the 2.5-hour session, participants will rotate through guitar, bass, drums, vocals and keys - before choosing a favourite and as a group, form an instant band.

Starting with the basics, you’ll have the chance to build confidence quickly and learn parts of a song that matches their skill level.

Everyone will work as a group, piece together a popular song with a focus on timing, teamwork and performance skills - then wrap it all up with a full run-through so the newly formed band is stage-ready.

You won’t be doing it alone either.

Friendly youth mentors will be there every step of the way to help you try instruments, learn the ropes, and build your confidence ahead of the live performance.

“We’re excited to have Dave Cutler from Forbes Guitar Academy leading the sessions. He brings a wealth of experience and a real passion for making music accessible to young people,” said Creative Learning Coordinator Sharon Degeling.

“His approach creates a relaxed, supportive space where everyone can give it a go, creating social connection and a sense of belonging.”

Then it’s time to hit the stage at Jam Night!

After the workshop, participants (and other young performers) will have the opportunity to perform in a fun, supportive live music setting.

No pressure - just good vibes, creativity, and celebrating local talent.

All skill levels are welcome with no experience needed. There will also be free pizza and drinks provided.

If you’ve ever wanted to be in a band - even just for a day - this is your chance.

Spots are limited, so grab your friends and sign up!

This event is part of NSW Youth Week from 16 – 26 April and is proudly supported by Parkes Community Arts and the Office for Youth (Department of Communities and Justice).

For more information contact Parkes Library on 6861 2309 or book your spot at https://events.humanitix.com/rock-band-vibes-youth-event