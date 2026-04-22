Youth Week hit a high note at the Parkes Library and Cultural Centre last Friday as rock band energy filled the Marramarra Makerspace from morning to night with our Rock Band Vibes Youth event.

Two hands-on workshops led by Dave Cutler from the Forbes Guitar Academy brought young musicians together to learn, experiment, and make some serious noise.

The beauty about this workshop was that you didn’t need any musical experience to participate with Dave coordinating the session so that it suited the beginner and more experienced musician.

One of the Rock Band Vibes workshop ready to rehearse, watched by workshop leader Dave Cutler of Forbes and Suzanne Lewis from the Office for Youth who provided the funding for the day. Caitlin Francis on bass guitar, Archie Higgins on drums and Alexander Slavin from Forbes on lead guitar. Oscar Hendry, Archie Higgins and Sophie Francis on drums from Parkes band Spicy Mercury entertained participants at the evening concert. Spicy Mercury had participants dancing to Nutbush City Limits. Group 1, Cameron Noakes on vocals, Asher Gould on guitar, Harrison Smede on bass, Oscar Hendry on drums and Manny Degeling on guitar - one of the challenges was to play a different instrument to your usual one. Group 2 performing - Lucy Harris on keys, Rosie Parkin vocals, Curdie Harris on guitar, Alexander Slavin on guitar, Caitlin Francis (obscured) on bass and Archie Higgins on drums. Harrison Smede bass guitar and Joey Setiawan on drums. Left: Asher Gould on lead guitar. Right: Rosie Parkin performed a Missy Higgins song for her solo.

By the end of each session, the newly formed bands were in full swing, even taking on an impromptu jamming session, drawing curious visitors and plenty of smiles.

The groups showed inclusive support and new friendships were forged, while existing ones strengthened.

The celebrations wrapped-up with a lively jam night, where teens took the stage, shared their talent, and enjoyed pizza with friends.

While the morning sessions formed two bands that both performed at jam night; the evening also saw two of our local bands entertain, the Ukuladys who collaborated with various attendees and Spicy Mercury who got us all off our seats for Nutbush City Limits.

These workshops were proudly supported by grant funding from the Office for Youth, and we were pleased to have two representatives join us on the day to see the impact firsthand.

Their support helped make this Youth Week event a standout success and we appreciate the support that helped turn the library into a music hub for the day.