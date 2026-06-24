A significant new investment in the future of young people across the Parkes Shire has been announced.

Evolution Mining Northparkes Operations and Parkes Shire Council are partnering to deliver a new youth officer position.

The new part-time position, established for an initial three-year term, represents a major commitment to strengthening youth engagement, participation, wellbeing and opportunities across the entire Parkes Shire.

Funded by Northparkes Operations and managed by Parkes Shire Council, the role has been designed to provide a coordinated and flexible approach to supporting young people, responding directly to community feedback that identified youth activities and mental health as key priorities for the region.

The youth officer will work closely with young people, schools, community organisations, sporting clubs, and service providers to create meaningful opportunities for youth engagement, leadership development and social connection.

Parkes Shire deputy mayor Marg Applebee said the new position will play an important role in ensuring young people have a stronger voice in shaping the future of their communities.

"This is an exciting step forward for the Parkes Shire and our young people. We know that investing in youth today creates stronger, more connected communities for tomorrow," Cr Applebee said.

"The youth officer will help to create opportunities for young people to be heard, develop new skills, build connections and participate in activities that support their wellbeing and future aspirations."

The role will support youth-focused programs and events, coordinate activities through council facilities and community venues, establish partnerships across the region and deliver outreach initiatives to smaller communities throughout the shire.

Importantly, the position has been designed with flexibility in mind, recognising that effective youth engagement often occurs outside traditional business hours.

Northparkes Operations General Manager Thomas Lethbridge said the partnership reflects Evolution’s ongoing commitment to supporting local communities and creating positive outcomes for young people.

"We know that when young people feel connected, supported and heard, entire communities benefit," he said.

"Through this partnership with Parkes Shire Council, we are helping create opportunities for young people to engage, develop skills and build strong connections within their community.

"We are a proud partner of this initiative that will have a lasting positive impact across the shire."

Council is now preparing to advertise the position and is seeking an enthusiastic, innovative and community-minded individual who can help make the role truly exceptional.

The successful applicant will have the opportunity to help guide the program from the ground up, develop strong community partnerships and create lasting outcomes that support young people across the Parkes Shire.

"This is much more than a job - it's an opportunity to make a genuine difference in the lives of young people and help shape the future of our communities," Cr Applebee said.

Further information about the position and application process will be released shortly through Parkes Shire Council's recruitment channels.