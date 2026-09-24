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Leanne’s new role puts youth first

<p>Evolution Mining Northparkes Operations\\' sustainability manager Rachael Whiting and Parkes Shire Council\\'s cultural, education and library services manager Kerryn Jones (right) welcome new youth officer Leanne Rawlings (centre).</p>\\n
<p>Evolution Mining Northparkes Operations\\' sustainability manager Rachael Whiting and Parkes Shire Council\\'s cultural, education and library services manager Kerryn Jones (right) welcome new youth officer Leanne Rawlings (centre).</p>\\n

Evolution Mining Northparkes Operations' sustainability manager Rachael Whiting and Parkes Shire Council's cultural, education and library services manager Kerryn Jones (right) welcome new youth officer Leanne Rawlings (centre).

Leanne Rawlings has been appointed our new youth officer to help give Parkes Shire’s youth a voice
September 24, 2026 • 01:13

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