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A voyage of discovery: Siara’s Young Endeavour journey

<p>Sixteen-year-old Siara Horsburgh from Tullamore was among a handful of students offered the unique opportunity to sail onboard the Young Endeavour as part of a youth development program.</p>\\n
<p>Sixteen-year-old Siara Horsburgh from Tullamore was among a handful of students offered the unique opportunity to sail onboard the Young Endeavour as part of a youth development program.</p>\\n

Sixteen-year-old Siara Horsburgh from Tullamore was among a handful of students offered the unique opportunity to sail onboard the Young Endeavour as part of a youth development program.

Siara Horsburgh from Tullamore experienced 10-days aboard Australia’s iconic tall ship the Young Endeavour
October 7, 2026 • 01:00

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