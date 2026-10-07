A voyage of discovery: Siara’s Young Endeavour journey

At just 16 years old Siara Horsburgh from Tullamore was given an incredible opportunity when she was selected for a berth aboard the Young Endeavour. Setting sail from Sydney, Siara embarked on a 10-day voyage on Australia’s iconic tall ship as part of a youth development program, bound for Brisbane in what became an experience she would never forget. Life aboard the ship was very different from life on land. Each day brought new challenges, new responsibilities and opportunities to step outside her comfort zone. Siara and her fellow young crew members stopped at and explored beautiful islands along the journey, experienced the spectacular Australian coastline and were fortunate enough to encounter whales and dolphins in the wild. These moments provided memories she will carry with her for years to come. The voyage was about far more than a 10-day trip, it was a journey of self-discovery, personal growth and adventure. But the voyage was about far more than seeing new places. Living and working closely with other young people taught Siara the importance of teamwork, communication, leadership and resilience. She learned how to work as part of a team, solve problems together, take responsibility and support others when things became challenging. The experience also helped build her confidence and independence, giving her valuable life skills that extend well beyond the voyage itself. Perhaps one of the greatest gifts of the journey was the friendships Siara formed along the way. Sharing the challenges, laughter, adventures and unforgettable moments of life at sea created bonds that are likely to last a lifetime. For Siara, who is the daughter of Mark and Juanita Horsburgh, the Young Endeavour voyage was more than a 10-day sailing trip from Sydney to Brisbane. It was a journey of self-discovery, personal growth and adventure - an opportunity to discover what she was capable of while making lifelong friends and memories along the way. She stepped aboard as a 16-year-old ready for an adventure and stepped ashore with greater confidence, new skills, lasting friendships and a story she will always be proud to tell.