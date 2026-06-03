The Young Croquet Club is inviting the community to discover the game of croquet while supporting a worthy local cause at its upcoming Have a Go at Croquet Day and Can Assist morning tea.

The event will be held on Saturday, 13 June from 10am at the club's courts at 5 Binalong Street, Young, with all proceeds from the morning tea going to Can Assist Young and Boorowa.

Can Assist provides practical financial support to people across the Hilltops region who are undergoing cancer treatment, helping with expenses such as travel, accommodation and medical costs.

The fundraising event also aims to introduce more people to the sport of croquet and the many benefits it offers.

Club Secretary Norma McLennan said croquet was a game that could be enjoyed by people of all ages and abilities.

"Croquet is a wonderful social sport that brings people together while also providing gentle physical activity and mental stimulation," she said.

"People are often surprised by how strategic the game can be. It's easy to learn the basics, but there is always something new to master."

The Young Croquet Club boasts three well-maintained courts and offers Association Croquet, Golf Croquet and social play opportunities throughout the week.

Regular competitions, carnivals and social events attract players from across the region, creating a welcoming environment for both experienced players and newcomers.

Visitors attending the Come and Try Day will have the opportunity to learn the basic rules, enjoy some friendly competition and experience firsthand why croquet continues to attract players around Australia.

The club encourages anyone curious about the sport to come along, whether they are looking for a new hobby, a way to stay active, or simply an enjoyable morning outdoors with family and friends.

For those unable to attend the Have a Go at Croquet Day, beginners are also welcome to join Sunday sessions from 1pm.

Regular playing times are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9am, and Sundays from 1pm.

Young Croquet Club welcomes new members throughout the year, and courts are also available by arrangement outside regular playing times.