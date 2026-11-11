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WIRES urges caution as hungry flying foxes move in search of food

<p>Grey-headed flying foxes may be found entangled in non-wildlife friendly netting.</p>\\n
<p>Grey-headed flying foxes may be found entangled in non-wildlife friendly netting.</p>\\n

Grey-headed flying foxes may be found entangled in non-wildlife friendly netting.

Coastal food shortages could bring more flying foxes to the Central West.
Brendan McCool
November 11, 2026 • 01:00
Updated, November 12, 2026 • 12:31

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