The 27mm of rain the Parkes Shire received on Sunday night into Monday was certainly welcomed but it did cause a little havoc with the town's power supply.

Seven customers in the town’s south west, in the Kelly Road and Billabong Crescent area, lost power about 12.30am on Monday after a fault during prolonged rain caused two high voltage cables to fail.

Essential Energy crews were called out to make the network safe and returned later that morning to conduct repairs.

The power was turned off to an additional six customers to allow the work to be conducted safely, an Essential Energy spokesperson said.

Power was restored to all customers by 11.30am the same day.

There were also power outages affecting a small number of individual premises throughout the morning and into the day due to the wet weather.

Some reported on social media blackouts around Orange Street and at the Parkes Plaza.

Essential Energy crews responded to the individual faults, completed repairs and restored power to all affected customers by the late afternoon they said.

"We thank our customers for their patience as crews worked as quickly and safely as possible to restore the power," the spokesperson said.

If you see damaged or fallen powerlines, Essential Energy advises to stay at least eight metres away and 150 metres away if any part of the electricity network is submerged in water.

Report it immediately to 13 20 80 or via the Report a Fault form on Essential Energy's website.

If you’re a life support customer and require assistance, please call 000.