PARKES QUE CLUB

Evolution Mining Northparkes Operations selected our club to receive a $1000 grant late in 2025, specifically to assist our ongoing program of providing DV bags to the NSW Police Central West District, Neighbourhood Central and Catholic Care, as well as backpacks to all the public schools in Parkes.

Our backpacks are also donated to Neighbourhood Central and Catholic Care who distribute them to those in need.

Through our fundraising, our club was able to match the grant by putting in another $1000.

As part of their volunteering program, staff from Northparkes joined Que members in a workshop to assemble the bags, packing 82 bags in total.

We are grateful to Northparkes Operations for their assistance which enables us to continue this program supporting those in need in our community.

Our annual Open Gardens and Markets event is currently being planned, for Sunday, 11 October.

The community always supports this event which is our major fundraiser, so save the date.

Contact the club via our email which is: parkesqueclub@gmail.com, or our Facebook page.